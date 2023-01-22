Uniforms of the Sijin, of the Metropolitan Police managed to capture Fabián Andrés Usma Tovar “Crespo”, 32 years old, a resident of the San Francisco neighborhood, who was transporting in a Kia Picanto brand vehicle with GKZ 456 plates more than 233,000 grams of Cripy type marijuana.

This relevant operation is carried out on Route 45 at the Los Cauchos Toll to the south of the city of Neiva, at a time when units of the SIJIN Criminal Investigation Section intercept this vehicle, finding the substance inside.

It should be noted that this vehicle, after verifying its chassis and engine numbers, presents inconsistencies in its identification systems, for which, with the help of our automotive experts, its origin is verified and whether it would have been stolen. .

The prisoner, records judicial notes for the crimes of Conspiracy to commit a crime, Qualified and Aggravated Theft, Theft and Possession of Narcotics, was one of the 15 captured on October 27, 2021, as a member of the criminal organization “Los Frigoríficos” dedicated to to the theft of livestock in rural areas of Neiva, Aipe, Palermo, Rivera, Yaguará, Teruel, Hobo, Gigante, Garzón and Campoalegre.

“Crespo” was made available before a control and guarantee judge, who in the next few hours will define his legal situation.