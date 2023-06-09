Home » Alias ​​Dólar, the alleged thief discharged in Valledupar
José David Mieles Tapita, better known as Dollar, died of gunshot wounds for allegedly trying to rob a citizen who defended himself in the northwest of Valledupar.

The events were recorded on Sierra Nevada avenue, on Wednesday night, near the Rosario North Complex 1. According to the authorities, David Mieles approached a citizen to commit a robbery, but he defended himself and shot him.

Within the framework of legitimate defense, the person reacts and shoots, so the offender is shot down on the spot“said Colonel Luis León Rodríguez, commander of the Cesar Police Department.

explained, Furthermore, that José David Mieles Tapias He had an arrest warrant in force for the crime of qualified theft, possession of a firearm and personal injury.

However, the citizen who fired must appear before authorities for due process and verification of the fact.

The 19-year-old died of four shots to different parts of the body, for which he was left lying on the public road, where the experts inspected the body.

