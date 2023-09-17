Home » Alias ​​Fantasma, allegedly responsible for a triple homicide in Chocó, goes to prison
Alias ​​Fantasma, allegedly responsible for a triple homicide in Chocó, goes to prison

Alias ​​Fantasma, allegedly responsible for a triple homicide in Chocó, goes to prison

The defendant would have been one of those responsible for shooting at a group of people in a commercial establishment.

At the request of the Attorney General’s Office, a guarantee control judge imposed a security measure in the prison against Rafael Palacios Waldo, alias Fantasma, allegedly responsible for the murder of three people in Quibdó (Chocó).

The investigation, carried out by a prosecutor from the Collective Homicide Group of the Delegate for Territorial Security, showed that on July 1, Palacios Waldo, along with two other men, apparently arrived at a commercial establishment in the Obrero neighborhood, sector El Piñal de Quibdó, where he allegedly shot indiscriminately against a group of people who were chatting there.

During the attack three men lost their lives (Ivinson Palacios Palacios, Arleys Becerra Córdoba and David Palacios) and a woman was injured. The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that this last person had his cell phone stolen.

Information in the possession of the Prosecutor’s Office shows that ‘Fantasma’ would have integrated a substructure of the Clan del Golfo, and was currently part of a common organized crime group known as Los del Reposo.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged the defendant as possibly responsible for the crimes of aggravated homicide, attempted homicide; manufacturing, trafficking and carrying of weapons, restricted-use ammunition, exclusive use of the armed forces or explosives; and aggravated and qualified robbery.

