This noted member of the Farc dissidents would be involved in the crime of two relatives of a reincorporated in Algeciras, Huila.

At the request of a prosecutor from the Special Investigation Unit (UEI), a guarantee control judge imposed an insurance measure in a prison on Jorge Iván Carvajal Cometa, alias Gafas or Chucuro, as allegedly responsible for at least five homicides perpetrated in Algeciras (Huila), between July and August 2020.

Alias ​​Gafas, a designated member of the Dagoberto Ramos structure of the Farc dissidents, would be directly involved in different criminal actions such as the murder of four people in the Quebradón Sur village, which occurred on July 16, 2020.

According to the evidence, armed men entered a house and shot indiscriminately against a woman and a minor, who were relatives of a reincorporated man. Minutes later, in an area near the building, they killed Luis Eduardo Gómez Marulanda and a teenager.

The other crime attributed to alias Gafas is that of a private individual identified as Nixon Francisco Guzmán Quiroga, which occurred on August 5, 2020. This person was attacked by an armed group that intercepted him on a public highway in the municipality.

For these facts, the Prosecutor’s Office charged Carvajal Cometa with the crimes of aggravated homicide, aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime for the purpose of homicide; and aggravated manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition. The charges were not accepted by the defendant.