Alias ​​’Guajiro’ participated in an attack against 7 police officers in San Luis, Neiva

In the village of Santa Rosa in the municipality of Planadas in the department of Tolima, in an operation carried out by the Sijin of the Police, the Attorney General’s Office and the National Army, alias ‘Guajiro’, financial leader of the substructure ‘Ismael’, was captured. Ruiz’ of the central staff under the command of alias ‘Iván Mordisco’.

Alias ​​’Guajiro’ is accused of having participated in the attack against the seven uniformed police officers who lost their lives, in events that occurred in September 2022 in the township of San Luis, rural area of ​​Neiva.

This subject is being investigated for the crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime, homicide, manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms and ammunition.

The ringleader has a 12-year criminal career in the ‘Ismael Ruiz’ substructure, where he served as financial ringleader and main ringleader of the armed structure; In the same way, among the information delivered unofficially, it has been known that alias ‘Guajiro’ took over as the main ringleader after the capture of alias ‘Mauricio’ on June 30, 2023. He belonged to front 21 ‘Cacica La Gaitana’ and to the commission of finance ‘Manuelita Sáenz’ of the central joint command ‘Adán Izquierdo’ of the extinct FARC, with influence in the south of the department of Tolima.

For today the authorities have called a press conference, where they will deliver more information about the capture and actions of this subject.

It must be remembered that only one police assistant survived this attack, who managed to flee and was later rescued.

