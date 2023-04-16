Alias ​​”Iván Mordisco” reappears for peace act

Nestor Gregorio Vera Fernández, alias “Iván Mordisco” and top head of the Central General Staff (EMC), the main dissident of the FARCreappeared this Sunday in a rural area of ​​the department of Caquetá to participate in an act in which this group is expected to announce its willingness to negotiate peace with the Government.

The insurgent leader appeared in the vicinity of the historic Casa Roja, located in the municipality of San Vicente del Caguan, after having participated in the meeting of commanders of that group held this week to decide on a common position regarding the peace process they have with the government.

The presence of “Iván Mordisco” coincides with a massive event that, under the rain, brings together peasant, indigenous and Afro communities this Sunday to show their support for a peace dialogue between the Government and the Central General Staff, in which expects him to step in to make a political statement.

There he greeted the press after leaving breakfast.

Supposed death of Iván Mordisco:

The dissident chief had not appeared publicly for months after the government of the then Colombian president, Iván Duque, celebrated last year that he had supposedly been discharged in a military operation in July.

However, this action was denied by the EMC, which assured at that time that its leader was still alive.

Months later, in September, the head of the Central General Staff appeared in a video and said that this group was willing to agree to a bilateral ceasefire with the government of President Gustavo Petro.