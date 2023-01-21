Luis Enrique Calderon Ortiz, alias Kikewas captured by the National Police for allegedly belonging to the criminal gang called ‘The Donkey Hair’dedicated to the theft of the wiring of a telephone company that operates in the departments of Cesar, Magdalena and Bolivar.

The investigation was carried out in the La Paz municipality by a court order for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, aggravated qualified theft and damage to the communications service network.

The gang that was dismantled by the authorities in July 2022 would have committed the theft of 831 meters of cable valued at more than $77 million that affected the service of the Movistar telephone company.

“The person captured today was the person who identified the places to commit the acts. When verifying his criminal act, he presents judicial notes for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, theft, favoring the smuggling of hydrocarbons and lack of food assistance”the Police reported.

Luis Enrique Calderón was left in charge of the Prosecutor’s Office to be presented before a guarantee control judge.