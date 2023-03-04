Home News Alias ​​’Lápiz’ and alias ‘Manteco’ are killed in Aguas Blancas, rural area of ​​Valledupar
Alias ​​’Lápiz’ and alias ‘Manteco’ are killed in Aguas Blancas, rural area of ​​Valledupar

While the electricity service was suspended in the town of Aguas Blancas, jurisdiction of Valledupar, two young men were killed with a firearm.

Despite the fact that the event happened on Friday night, the community found out in the early hours of this Saturday when they found the lifeless bodies in the vicinity of the variant.

The community indicated that they heard several gunshots, but they did not imagine that two locals were being killed.

It was learned that the victims were drug users and that everyone in town knew them.

Sijín officials carried out the technical inspection of the corpse.

The identities of the idlers have not been released by the authorities.

