Alias ​​”Orejas” fell, one of the most wanted criminals in Bogotá

In the municipality of Acacías, in the department of Meta, a subject known by the alias “Orejas” was recently captured, who appears on the “most wanted in Bogotá” poster, prepared by the National Police based on your criminal history and court orders against you.

Alias ​​”Orejas” would have traveled to the municipality of Acacías, to evade the controls of the authorities, under the facade of an informal worker in a car wash.

Thanks to the investigative work and through the request for background information and the
Using systems for full identification, the Villavicencio Police managed to capture this dangerous criminal on 11th street in the Dorado Bajo neighborhood of El
Acacías municipality.

This individual is requested by the Municipal Criminal Court 76 with the Guarantee Control Function of the city of Bogotá, for the crime of conspiracy to commit a crime and trafficking, manufacturing and/or possession of narcotic drugs.

After informing him of his rights as a captured person, he was left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for his respective prosecution. with RSF

