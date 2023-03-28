The member of the ‘Gulf Clan’ Manuel Federico Padilla Martínez, aka Piranhaa native of Valledupar, died in an armed confrontation with the National Army in the municipality of Amalfi, Antioquia.

This was reported by the Seventh Division of the National Army after publishing a video in which “Piranha” introduced himself with his name, homeland and asked for mercy for his life.

Once the area was secured, the uniformed They proceeded to provide aid to the fallen criminalbut ‘Piranha’ died from injuries to the chest and arm.

He was shot in the middle of an operation in which the Public Force managed to subdue a cell of the ‘Gulf Clan‘ who offends in rural Antioquia.

The operations were carried out after the National GovernmentHe will announce the lifting of the ‘bilateral cessation’ with the armed group.