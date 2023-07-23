Alias ​​’Tomate’ captured in Garzón for qualified theft

In a control operation, criminal investigation agents from the Huila Police Department managed to capture Dainer Alexis Pastrana Tovar, known by the alias “Tomate.”

In the municipality of Garzón, authorities carried out an operation that led to the arrest of an individual facing charges of qualified and aggravated theft, this being only one of his multiple crimes registered in the Oral Accusatory Penal System.

The capture of ‘Tomate’ was carried out after an exhaustive investigation, in which he was linked to the theft of a woman’s belongings, using a bladed weapon to commit the crime. In addition to this accusation, the convicted person today presents a long list of criminal records in the judicial system.

Among the entries in his file are charges related to drug trafficking, qualified and aggravated robbery, prisoner escape and lack of food.

It may interest you: Former JAC president assassinated in Algeciras, Huila

After his capture, alias ‘Tomate’ was placed at the disposal of the competent judicial authority, specifically before the Second Court for the Execution of Sentences and Security Measures of Neiva. It will be this court that will carry out the corresponding legal process and will decide the responsibility and sentence that the defendant must face for his actions.

The police and local authorities continue to work tirelessly to guarantee the safety of citizens and bring to justice those who threaten the welfare and tranquility of the community.

Captured in Campoalegre

In the midst of another isolated event presented in Campoalgre, in the urban area a man was captured suspiciously transporting through the Centro neighborhood on a stolen motorcycle.

According to witnesses, this subject known as ‘Tole’, was traveling on the motorcycle with a crew member, who, upon noticing the police control, jumped off the velocipede to flee, for which it is presumed that they intended to carry out a criminal action in the sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

