The guerrilla leader was killed in an operation that included the Military Forces and the National Police. Said action took place in the village of El Cedro, in Yondó, Antioquia. Alias ​​’Tuvia’, ‘Tobías’ or ‘Aureliano’ was the main leader of the ELN’s ‘Darío Ramírez’ war front, he had a criminal history of nearly 25 years and was responsible for various homicides, illegal recruitment, forced displacement, illegal mining, and environmental destruction in Antioquia and southern Bolívar.

Several more members of this front were captured in the operation, as reported by the Military Forces: “During this military operation, 3 presumed members of the ELN were also captured, including alias Camila, who was injured in the middle of the fighting. Our military nurses saved her life, she was later evacuated by helicopter to a medical center,” they reported in a official trill.

War, quartermaster and communications material was also seized. This operation weakens the armed and financial structures of the Gao-ELN, a group that threatens the security of the civilian population in that region. They are carried out in the midst of a tense relationship between the government and this guerrilla in the midst of peace talks.

Defense Minister Iván Velásquez referred to the operation: “In Yondó, Antioquia, the Armed Forces killed alias Tuvia today, commander of the Darío Ramírez Castro War Front of the ELN that operates in southern Bolívar, lower Cauca, Antioquia, and northeast Antioquia.”

More operations against the ELN today

In the last hours, troops of the National Army, in a joint operation between the National Army with the Air Force, the National Navy, coordinated the National and inter-institutional Police with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, in the midst of fighting in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Arauquita, Arauca, they managed to neutralize two presumed members of the organized armed group GAO ELN, likewise, the capture of two presumed members of the mentioned group, providing humanitarian aid to one of them who was injured in the middle of the confrontations, thus safeguarding their integrity .

Military intelligence work and reported information made it possible to establish the presence of these individuals in the rural area of ​​the village of Caño Salas. In this place, uniformed members of the National Army in an articulate manner, deployed the land and air capabilities that led to this important operational result.

In this military action, short arms, long weapons, abundant war material, communications and quartermasters were seized, which were already made available to the competent authorities.