In the San Antonio de Pitalito neighborhood, a man identified as 35-year-old Yuber Herney Cabezas Ordoñez was captured by court order, who is required by court 4 for the execution of sentences and security measures of the city of Neiva, for the crime of aggravated robbery.

This subject must serve his sentence, after he was legally responsible for a theft that occurred on November 1, 2020 in Pitalito.

other operatives

Over the weekend, 32 people involved in various criminal acts were captured, of which 4 were for the crime of homicide, 9 for drug trafficking, 8 for qualified and aggravated theft, 2 for domestic violence, 1 for personal injury and 8 for other punishable conduct.

Similarly, in the frontal fight against local drug trafficking, more than 46,000 doses of marijuana and 284 doses of coca base and its derivatives were removed from circulation. Likewise, in background request plans, they managed to recover 6 motorcycles and the seizure of merchandise worth more than 170 million pesos.