At Amber Warrick

Investing.com – Alibaba (NYSE:), with its plans to split into six separate companies, has fueled hopes that Beijing will take a less rigid stance on the country’s internet giants by pushing tech stocks on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The actions of Ali Baba (HK:), listed in Hong Kong, jumped 16% after unveiling spin-off plans late Tuesday evening. The other two parts of the “BAT” trio, Baidu Inc (HK:) (NASDAQ:) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:), were each up about 2% in Hong Kong trading, while e-commerce rival JD.com (HK:) (NASDAQ: ) was up almost 3%.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd (HK:), another spinoff of the internet giant, climbed 6.3%, while meal delivery giant Meituan (HK:) added 5.1%.

Rises in big tech stocks gave a big boost to the Hong Kong index, which is up more than 2%.

Alibaba’s decision to split into six separate companies comes on the heels of a nearly three-year regulatory crackdown on major Chinese tech firms.

Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and many other operators have been hit with fines and antitrust investigations, as Beijing accused the companies of engaging in monopolistic behavior.

Recently, though, the government has softened its stance against local tech companies in an effort to revive economic growth that has been stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, China‘s new premier, Li Qiang, said the government was offering “unconditional” support to the private sector as the country struggled to restore investor confidence after a three-year pandemic. The country relaxed most of its anti-COVID measures earlier this year.

Alibaba’s breakup should also make the company less vulnerable to antitrust measures, as each individual unit will have its own board of directors and chief executive officer and could potentially file for separate listings.

This plan also coincided with Alibaba founder Jack Ma being sighted in China after a year-long stay abroad, which has raised hopes that China‘s regulatory crusade against tech firms is about to end.

Ma had left China in late 2021 and maintained a low public profile following scrutiny by Chinese financial regulators.