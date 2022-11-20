MODENA – When the car caught fire, she was in the trunk. She died charred Alice Neri, 32 years old, mother of a 4 year old girl. Her body was found in her completely burnt car, in the countryside of Concordia sulla Secchia, Bassa Modenese, after a witness noticed the smoke. The investigations into the crime continue, the most accredited track to date. The file opened in the prosecutor’s office would be of voluntary homicide, a necessary act to be able to investigate what could be yet another feminicide. The husband, who had reported missing on Thursday 17, was heard for a long time by the military: “I didn’t see her come home from work, I thought she had had an accident”, said a young man who would not be under investigation at the moment. While the novelty lies, according to local newspapers, in an inspection of the apartment of an acquaintance in San Poxidenio.

Alice Neri seen in a bar in Concordia. Then nothing more

In fact, it is in the village near Concordia sulla Secchia that the man interrogated by the police forces lives. He would be the last to see Alice Neri alive. The woman, who lived in Rami di Ravarino with her husband and daughter, was last seen in a bar in Concordia on Thursday afternoon. The carabinieri are sifting through the images recorded by the surveillance cameras to reconstruct the journey that the woman’s car took to reach the country dirt road where she was found. The same car would have been seen passing just a short time before in Concordia: the gates would have registered its license plate. Who was driving the car?