MODENA – Mohamed Gaaloul, the 29-year-old Tunisian arrested in France for the murder of 32-year-old Alice Neri, found burned in her car on November 18 in Concordia (Modena), is also under investigation for attempted extortion against another woman also from the Bassa Modenese. During the investigation into Alice’s death, the investigators would have come to hypothesize the attempted extortion since the man would have threatened the woman in question to spread videos depicting the two in the course of sexual intercourse to relatives and work colleagues, if the victim of the attempted extortion had not renounced a credit of around two thousand euros, money that the woman had lent to the 29-year-old.

However, it would not turn out that Alice Neri and the woman in question knew each other. It also turns out that on Alice’s cell phone Neriin the hours between the night and the morning of the crime, a search was carried out on ‘Google’ for a location that corresponds to that of the home of Mohamed Gaaloul, under investigation for voluntary homicide and destruction of a corpse.

A torchlight vigil for Alice

A silent torchlight procession will be held in Modena on Sunday 18 December in memory of Alice Neri. The associations of the Casa delle Donne have accepted the request of the family and friends of the young woman to organize the initiative, one month after her death: the torchlight vigil will be held at 5 pm starting from Largo San Francesco and finishing in Piazza Grande where brief interventions by a representative of the Casa delle Donne, the institutions and a family member. Those wishing to participate are invited to wear something red as a symbol of their commitment to combating all forms of violence against women