Home News Aliens in Valledupar? They report a white balloon that traveled the sky of the city
News

Aliens in Valledupar? They report a white balloon that traveled the sky of the city

by admin
Aliens in Valledupar? They report a white balloon that traveled the sky of the city

The inhabitants of Valledupar, at noon, began to notice the presence of a kind of white balloon in the sky, specifically over the aestivation of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

The object has caused astonishment and even uncertainty in the vallenatos, who shared photos and videos of it through Twitter. Apparently, according to some Internet users, it is a weather balloon.

Unidentified object over the sky of Valledupar Are they watching us?”, “You can see a balloon, apparently meteorological, there is no definitive answer”, “Is it the Chinese globe? If you look towards the Sierra Nevada from Valledupar you can see that white dot in the sky”, are some of the tweets that can be seen.

In social networks you can see that in other cities and countries the presence of this white object has been reported.

Washington described as “unacceptable” and “violating US sovereignty” the incursion of a Chinese weather balloon into its airspace”, is lee in one tuit.

See also  Dario Albertini tells a scene from Anima bella (Video)

You may also like

Ex-magistrate Camilo Tarquino is sentenced

Former director of Uaesp will be charged by...

Ecuador registered 173 cases of dengue since the...

Yopal taxi drivers will go on strike starting...

¿A machar?

Elisa Arismendy – The Journal

An injured person and material damage leaves a...

New US military aid to Ukraine includes longer-range...

Valledupar Airport achieved a growth of more than...

Registration opens to form the Municipal Board of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy