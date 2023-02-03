The inhabitants of Valledupar, at noon, began to notice the presence of a kind of white balloon in the sky, specifically over the aestivation of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

The object has caused astonishment and even uncertainty in the vallenatos, who shared photos and videos of it through Twitter. Apparently, according to some Internet users, it is a weather balloon.

“Unidentified object over the sky of Valledupar Are they watching us?”, “You can see a balloon, apparently meteorological, there is no definitive answer”, “Is it the Chinese globe? If you look towards the Sierra Nevada from Valledupar you can see that white dot in the sky”, are some of the tweets that can be seen.

In social networks you can see that in other cities and countries the presence of this white object has been reported.

“Washington described as “unacceptable” and “violating US sovereignty” the incursion of a Chinese weather balloon into its airspace”, is lee in one tuit.