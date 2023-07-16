Alipay Launches 9 Limited Edition Custom Skins for the 33rd Tsingtao International Beer Festival

The 33rd Tsingtao International Beer Festival Official Mini Program Launches 9 Alipay Custom Skins in Limited Edition

The official mini-program of the 33rd Qingdao International Beer Festival has been launched on the Alipay platform. To promote the urban culture of Qingdao, Alipay has created 9 themed skins exclusively for the festival. These skins will be available for redemption by users nationwide.

Through the mini program, tourists visiting the Beer City can enjoy various convenient functions such as car rental, taxi-hailing, power bank locator, and bus connection line queries. One notable feature is the substitute driving service, where users can scan a QR code and claim the privilege of substitute driving in the Golden Beach Beer City and surrounding areas, reminding them not to drink and drive.

To access the beer culture venue, users can click on “Beer Culture Venue” in the mini program or search for “Alipay Tourism Official” Life Account on the Alipay homepage. Inside the venue, users can receive and redeem a series of customized red envelope skins, payment skins, and travel skins. These skins feature iconic IPs of the festival such as the “Qingdao Cheers to the World” sculpture and Uncle Ha and Aunt Ha, bringing the atmosphere of the Qingdao International Beer Festival to users across the country.

“Qingdao International Beer Festival is a well-known city festival at home and abroad. For three consecutive years, Alipay and the Beer Festival have explored the path of digitization to enhance the tourist experience. This series of cultural products customized around the festival’s IP aims to promote Qingdao’s city culture and introduce more people to the festival,” said Wang Xiaoqi, deputy general manager of Alipay Digital Cultural Tourism.

Behind the simple function buttons of the official mini program, there have been joint efforts from the relevant support teams of the Qingdao International Beer Festival. For example, Alipay’s smart bus team has worked closely with Qingdao Zhenqing Bus to reduce invalid mileage and optimize average working hours through the analysis of passenger flow big data, improving efficiency and visitor experience.

The person in charge of the Qingdao International Beer Festival stated that the official highlight activities will also be launched in the official position of the Alipay mini program to fully interact with users.

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

