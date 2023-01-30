Alkilados: this is how his successful career has developed
This musical project began in 2004 in the program of the Catholic University of Pereirain which it was confirmed mainly by undergraduate students of Social comunication y Journalism. At first, they rehearsed at different institutional events.
His first album ‘Shared room‘ was totally produced and directed by them, with which they participated in La Mega, in which they won the local phase for the year 2010.
In its beginnings its name was ‘Rented‘ but they needed a name that would differentiate them from the other groups and have a name that was easy to remember, so they decided to change the Q by Kfinally staying with the name of ‘Alkylados’.
When wanting to mark a sound which will help them to differentiate from the rest, in which they resemble a sound beachy y Hawaiian. In their first production, they did a promotion all over the country promoting ‘Sola‘ with which they reached national recognition.
Over the years, the coffee band became better known, since they made different collaborations with renowned artists of the genre such as J Balvin, Dalmatianamong others.
Although a few years ago they are no longer as popular as they were in the past, they continue to release singles in which they have performed different dances, as happened with ‘No sooner said than done‘ together with the exponent of popular music Jessi Uribe.
They are in the world of the musical market in which they have made presentations on different stages, television programs such as ‘I Jose Gabriel’, ‘The Voice Kids Colombia’ y ‘Colombian telethon’.
Constantly through their social networks they share their greatest achievements such as their records in reproductions on Spotify, the compliments of their fans and their presentations on stage.
its members Juan y LuisIn addition to having their group, they have different businesses that represent extra economic income.
in your account Instagram that is verified has almost a million followers in which they show their achievements and passions of the members. One of his latest singles is ‘they say‘ which currently has 12,416 views.