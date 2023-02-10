According to Chinese financial media today, all 31 provinces (cities) in China have emphasized that they will live a tight life this year. With the economic downturn and the financial constraints of the CCP government year after year, it is no longer news that civil servants are unemployed and their “iron jobs” are not guaranteed. Data shows that the fiscal gap of the CCP government will reach nearly 9 trillion yuan in 2022. Previously, the CCP’s official think tank estimated that by 2025, the fiscal gap will exceed 10 trillion yuan.

The troika of China’s economy has almost all stalled, the real estate bubble has burst, and the CCP government’s finances have been tightened year by year. In recent years, almost every year has called for “tightening the belt” and living a tight life.

China Business News reported on February 9 that in recent years, the contradiction between fiscal revenue and expenditure has continued to increase, and local governments have become increasingly tight-knit, especially this year.

According to the 2022 budget implementation and 2023 budget reports released by 31 provinces (cities) recently, China Business News found that all provinces (cities) have emphasized that they must persist in living a tight life this year.

In recent years, the local governments of the Communist Party of China have been clamoring for a tight life, especially last year, when many local fiscal revenues declined, and the tight life was intensified.

The government’s tight schedule has attracted market attention. Last year (2022), Anhui Province issued a number of measures for the tight life, and it was once on the hot search because it required that no pens be issued for meetings and that documents be printed on both sides.

Heilongjiang Province, located in Northeast China, has recently begun to “remove streets and establish towns”, and many sub-district offices have been converted into townships.

The Paper reported on January 12 that in December 2022, Wucui District, Yichun City, Heilongjiang will cancel four sub-district offices and set up Cuiluan Town and Wumahe Town; the Nianzishan District, Qiqihar City, which is not far from Yichun City, will be cancelled. Fuqiang Street, the establishment of Hua’an Town.

In addition, “Deep Blue Finance” reported that in January this year, Yichun City revoked the Shuanghezi Street and Tielin Street in the friendly area and established Shuangzihe Town and Tielin Town.

The news of Heilongjiang’s “removal of streets and establishment of towns” has attracted attention.

According to a “Dark Blue Finance” report, an important reason for “withdrawing streets and establishing towns” is that the government has no money. In the first three quarters of 2022, the GDP of Heilongjiang Province will be 1,044.67 billion yuan, ranking seventh from the bottom among the provincial administrative regions in mainland China.

In addition to the recent “withdrawal of streets and establishment of towns”, as early as 2019, Yichun City carried out large-scale zoning adjustments, abolished 15 municipal districts, “streamlined” institutions, and reduced the number of local grassroots courts from 15 to 8.

In the context of China‘s economic downturn, the “removal of streets and establishment of towns” in many cities in Heilongjiang means that the “iron rice bowl” of civil servants in some cities may be broken, and they face the risk of unemployment.

Unemployment of civil servants in China is no longer news. In the so-called reform of “downsizing” local governments, many redundant staff have been “downsized”.

The Chinese financial media “Caijing” reported on October 6, 2022 with the title “Breaking the ‘Iron Rice Bowl’, a major institutional reform in a small county in Shanxi”. Hequ County, Shanxi reduced 36 institutions to 22, with 135 leadership positions Reduced to 114; 186 reform-related public institutions were integrated into 40, and 1964 business establishments were reduced to 659, a drop of more than 50%.

The news of the layoffs of civil servants was once on the top of the trending searches. Some people described it as shocking to the jaws of almost all Chinese citizens.

Analysts pointed out that the reason behind the downsizing is actually very simple. Some places have run out of money.

According to disclosures, in 2021, the local general public budget revenue will be 1.2 billion, but the expenditure will be more than 2 billion, and the debt ratio will be as high as 85.65%.

Under the economic downturn, it is extremely difficult for small counties in underdeveloped provinces to achieve open source. They can only find ways to reduce debts in terms of cost reduction, and downsizing has obviously become a must. Although this is not an outright layoff, it does shake the long-standing status of civil servants as the iron rice bowl. But this is not a “special case” for individual counties and cities.

Starting from April 2020, 9 provinces in China have been selected as pilot reforms of public institutions, and since Heilongjiang Province launched the pilot reforms, more than 83,000 employees have been withdrawn in just over a year.

The Real Reason Why the CCP Abandoned the Clearing Policy

Local governments have no money, and the CCP Central Government is also short of money.

In December last year, the CCP authorities gave up the three-year zero-clearing policy, and the attitude has changed so much that it is jaw-dropping.

The Wall Street Journal reported that many reports have emphasized the “white paper movement” as the reason for the exit of the CCP’s zero-clearing strategy, but there may be a simpler reason: the CCP government is running out of money.

The report said that the basis of the zero-clearing policy is nucleic acid testing, but the cost is staggering.

According to a report by the Bank of China, if nucleic acid testing covers 900 million Chinese people, the annual cost will be as high as US$100 billion.

The research arm of Chinese brokerage Soochow Securities calculated a much higher figure. According to the brokerage report, if all first- and second-tier cities in China (with a total population of 505 million) implement nucleic acid testing, the annual cost will exceed 240 billion U.S. dollars.

In 2021, the CCP government’s fiscal revenue will be nearly 2.9 trillion U.S. dollars. After calculation, it is found that testing in China’s largest city will cost 8% of China’s annual fiscal revenue.

Soochow Securities research shows that assuming that some cities across the country implement partial closure measures for two weeks, the total monthly cost will reach 22.4 billion U.S. dollars. If the city is closed for the whole year, the annual cost will reach 268 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for China‘s annual fiscal revenue. 9% or more.

From the end of May 2022, the central government of the Communist Party of China will no longer help pay for testing costs, which will start to strain local government budgets. Due to the collapse of China‘s real estate industry, local governments are running huge deficits.

The largest source of taxes for local governments in the CCP is revenue from land sales. Official data from the CCP shows that in the past 10 years, the land acquisition commissions paid by real estate developers to local governments accounted for more than 40% of local fiscal revenue, and this proportion will be 41% in 2021. .

In May 2022, Premier Li Keqiang told 100,000 local Communist Party cadres in a teleconference that local governments are on their own: “I’m here to let you know the bottom line. There is a natural disaster reserve fund managed by the prime minister, Beyond that, municipalities have to find ways to raise funds themselves.”

In 2025, the CCP’s fiscal gap will exceed 10 trillion

China Business News reported on February 3, 2023 that according to the latest fiscal revenue and expenditure data for 2022 released by the Ministry of Finance of the Communist Party of China, last year’s broad fiscal revenue was approximately RMB 28.16 trillion, a decrease of 6.3% from the previous year; Fiscal expenditure was 37.12 trillion yuan, an increase of 3.1%. The difference between income and expenditure reached 8.96 trillion yuan.

In the context of the deteriorating Chinese economy, the fiscal revenue of the CCP government is decreasing year by year, and the fiscal gap is increasing year by year.

According to the fiscal blue book “China Fiscal Policy Report (2021)” released by the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences, the official think tank of the Communist Party of China, during the period from 2021 to 2025, the growth rate of the Chinese government’s fiscal revenue will continue to slow down, but fiscal expenditure will continue to increase. The average fiscal expenditure growth rate will remain above 7.5%.

The “Report” stated that without considering reforms, it is predicted that the fiscal revenue and expenditure gap will narrow to about 4.7 trillion yuan in 2021. The scale of the fiscal gap will continue to expand in the next few years. It is estimated that by 2025, the fiscal gap will reach 10.7 trillion yuan.

According to the report, the CCP government still needs to continue to live a tight life, reduce and compress general expenditures, and ease the contradiction between revenue and expenditure.

Some media commented that the CCP not only advocated “common prosperity,” but also whitewashed its policies. The secret was finally revealed, and it turns out that the “party” that is most in need of money is actually the CCP.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

