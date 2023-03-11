From 25 to 27 April JEC World returns to Paris, the annual trade fair event dedicated to the world of composites organized by the JEC Group which will once again bring together companies, startups, entrepreneurs, industrialists, academics and scientists. Over 35,000 visitors from 112 countries are expected at the next edition, who will be able to learn about the latest innovations offered by the 1,200 exhibitors (half of whom are European) spread over an exhibition space of 72,000 square metres.

A little over a month after the opening of the gates of the Paris-Nord Villepinte convention center fairgrounds, where the event will take place, we met Nelly Baron (photo on the side), JEC marketing and communication manager engaged in a promotional tour speaking of the exhibitors, declared: “As regards Italy, there will be 100 exhibiting companies, while France will be represented by all the regions in a rather homogeneous way, a sign that the composites market embraces various sectors throughout the transalpine territory. Furthermore, this year we expect to recover all those markets that we lost in the last edition. In fact, to give ample space to Asian exhibitors, whose absence in the 2022 edition due to restrictions related to the pandemic had particular weight, two pavilions will be set up, one dedicated to China and one to Japan which, together with South Korea, these are the countries that receive the highest number of visitors from Asia. In particular, the main countries from which the exhibitors come are: France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States”.

Nowadays there are countless applications in which composites find space. As reported by the organizer during the press conference to present JEC World 2023 held in live streaming on March 2, the main application sectors are aerospace, transport, electrical and electronic, energy, construction and medical. During the presentation, some data was also provided which helps to understand how fundamental composites are for the entire economic system. In fact, in the three-year period 2019-2022, growth was recorded in North America, Asia and the rest of the world, respectively of 4%, 3% and 4%, without the foreseeable decreases linked to the crisis caused by the pandemic, while in Europe, in the same period, a decidedly limited decrease of 1% was recorded. The prospects for the next five years are good, with constant growth in the sector ranging between 1% in Europe and 4% in North America and the rest of the world. As far as applications are concerned, constant growth is expected in the next five years in all sectors considered, in particular in the aerospace industry, which in the three-year period 2019-2022 recorded a significant decline caused by the blockage of air traffic, consumer goods , transport and energy.

Sustainability will be the absolute protagonist of the next edition of JEC, too through various conferences, such as: “The new black is green”, will be dedicated to natural fibers and biopolymers for biocomposites; “Less is better”, will focus on the reduction of waste, costs, energy and time, with the aim of achieving sustainable production of composites; “4 Rs (recover, recycle, repair, reuse)”, will deal with the production of composites in the circular economy; “The light made in Europe: challenges and opportunities”, will deepen some reflections on the future of the European Union.

Participants in the fair will have the opportunity to network with the entire composite materials supply chain thanks to a rich program of meetings, workshops and conferences which will create an interesting side dish to the actual exhibition. In this context, it is worth noting three conferences dedicated to: the aerospace industry, to illustrate the development of tomorrow’s aircraft through composites; building and construction, to explain how to build a more solid and at the same time sustainable future; transport, to show how to manage land transport in the future thanks to composites. Finally, on the last day of the fair, a meeting will be held between high school and university students and businesses to describe the job prospects in industry, which still represents an essential component of the economy even in the most advanced countries, where the tertiary sector holds the highest number of employed persons.