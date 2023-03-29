28.03.2023 h 20:47 comments

All about the taser, a conference dedicated to the new instrument supplied to the forces of order

Siulp organized it in the town hall. At the center of the meeting the legal publication published by the assistant chief coordinator of the police Armando Albano, in service at the Prato police headquarters

In Prato, supplied to the police and carabinieri, it arrived in May 2022, just under a year ago and was used on more than one occasion, but the taser is still an instrument little known to the general public and is often the subject of criticism from right and left. To clarify and fill the information gaps, the Siulp police union organized a conference which was held this morning in the town hall in the presence of the city’s civil and military authorities and experts. “The taser is one more tool that is placed among the police department equipment which, however, has no potential similar to that of the gun. – explains Vincenzo Vassallo, provincial general secretary of Siulp Prato – It is used to deal with those situations without having to get to use the weapon. And I must say that it also has a deterrent power. Many times it is enough to show it to restore tranquility in the situations that the operators may find themselves facing”.

Dr. Armando Albano, assistant chief coordinator of the police, in service at the Prato police headquarters, is particularly well versed in the matter, author of a legal publication on the subject, the only monograph currently existing, which also dealt with the operational use of the electric pulse gun and the associated risks. A sort of manual to learn about every aspect of this tool, from its history to its debut in Italy, which took place in March 2022, from the law placed at the foundation of its legitimate use to its functioning in the field.