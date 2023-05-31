All against workplace bullying

In one of the magistral rooms of the UTP, the proposed meeting from the Risaralda Territorial Office of the Ministry of Labor was held yesterday, headed by Dr. Bernardo Jaramillo, which was called ‘Zero tolerance for harassment in the workplace’, which, like the other 36 special territorial units of this Ministry call on all citizens so that in these types of spaces the reality of workers is discussed, because harassment occurs in various areas.

The 48 gender inspectors that exist throughout the country by order of Minister Gloria Ramírez, are represented in Risaralda with three of them and articulate gender issues, impact and calls from citizens on the issue of gender equity, climate labor and equality. The premise was that the working day should be calm and in conditions that allow physical and mental balance. Therefore, the attendees were made aware that the territorial doors remain open for all workers on the subject of inspection, surveillance and control, as well as on the subject of designing public policy.

For the territorial director Bernardo Jaramillo, the importance of the day can be summed up as: “We, from the Ministry and even from the Presidency, have been carrying out this campaign of non-tolerance to violence in the workplace since March. This forum is not only aimed at public entities, but also at the private sector accompanied by academia to have a broad view of this scourge that has been increasing in the country and that must be attacked to close the gaps that have led to inequality. between women, men and also the LGTBIQ community in the workplace”.

In all the territorial ones there are three work groups, one of them is attention to the citizen and procedures that is the gateway to receive complaints and give advice, from there the path to follow with the other two begins.