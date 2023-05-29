All Church resources for a better life now available on one u…

An extensive set of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints resources for welfare and self-reliance is now available for 40 European countries through a single site: www.LifeHelpEurope.org.

From this landing page, Church members and friends can have one-click access to Church resources in their native language and find information and training on topics such as education, professional development, mental and emotional health, humanitarian service, starting an activity, planning your future, preparing for emergencies and much more.

Why is a single site needed for all of these resources? “It simplifies the previously difficult process of locating them,” says Ether Simoncini, Church Welfare and Self-Reliance Area operations manager for Italy, the Northern Adriatic, and Eurasia.

The Church, Simoncini says, has devoted decades to developing and perfecting these resources. Many were developed independently of each other by different Church departments. They are found on multiple Internet sites. Add to that the variety of European countries and languages ​​and finding the exact resource you want in your own language can be complicated and frustrating. ‘As soon as we trained (people) on how to spot them, they forgot it,’ commented Simoncini, smiling.

The Welfare and Self-Reliance Services Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is starting to spread the word about www.LifeHelpEurope.org. ‘We’re training our executives, it’s in our email signatures and as a QR code on our business cards, but there’s still a lot to do,’ Simoncini enthuses.

‘Life Help’ is a term used by the Church to include all the benefits of its welfare and self-reliance resources. ‘Therefore, the internet address is perfect,’ notes Simoncini.