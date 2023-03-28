Injury

Alarm bells may have gone off for some Royal supporters when the Belgian FA announced after beating Sweden 3-0 on Monday that Thibaut Courtois left due to problems in the adductor area and returned to Madrid early. Just one day later, however, the all-clear can be given again: The investigations would have shown that it was only a matter of slight overstretching, neither the league game on Sunday against Real Valladolid (4:15 p.m.) nor the Copa second leg next week Wednesday in Barcelona (9 p.m.) are in serious danger. This is reported by the sports newspaper AS.

Courtois’ early return was just a precautionary measure. The player didn’t want to take any risks given the importance of the upcoming games and therefore decided not to play in Belgium’s friendly against Germany on Tuesday (8:45 p.m.). Real’s number 1 is expected back on the training ground tomorrow, Wednesday.

