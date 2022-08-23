Home News All crowded in the corridor. The bad arrival at Treviso airport




Yet another discomfort inside the Treviso airport. This time the arrival of hundreds of passengers from Skopje for passport control

TREVISO. Families with children, kids returning from a trip, arriving tourists, Treviso and not, all crowded in the corridor of the arrivals area of ​​theCanova airport of Treviso dedicated to flows from non-EU countries.

The umpteenth day of ordinary inconvenience for the airport of the capital which is confirmed now too small for the tourist traffic flows it manages.



Small spaces, reduced infrastructures, not only to cope with any inconveniences of the last hour, but to manage common procedures such as passport control that today imposed on all passengers arriving at 14.50 from Skopje, in Macedonia, with the flight Wizzair, a long and difficult wait for at least two hours to be able to pass the gate.

The space reserved for them was that of a corridor in which everyone necessarily gathered, awaiting control. “In spite of the covid protections,” emphasized a traveler, who still wore a mask.

