All districts in Shanghai will carry out nucleic acid screening and normalized nucleic acid testing for all members of the community today and tomorrow | Epidemic prevention and control conferenceFly into the homes of ordinary people

Source: Photo by Xinmin Evening News reporter Chen Jiongwei

At the 240th Shanghai New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Press Conference held today, Liu Ping, the person in charge of the nucleic acid screening class for epidemic prevention and control in Shanghai, introduced that recently, the epidemic situation in many parts of the country has been spreading, and people have frequently flowed and gathered. The pressure to prevent input and internal rebound is still high. In order to further consolidate the results of epidemic prevention and control and quickly detect positive infections, it is necessary to further strengthen the recent social nucleic acid screening work. Taking into account the National Day holiday return and the nucleic acid testing needs of work and school on the 8th, in accordance with the relevant regulations of the country and the city’s epidemic prevention and control, nucleic acid screening and normalized nucleic acid testing of all community members will continue on October 6 and 7.

All districts should rationally arrange screening time according to the actual situation of their jurisdiction, fully mobilize and organize carefully, especially strengthen the inspection of places that are easily missed such as hotels, rental houses, street shops and other places that are easily missed by returning to Shanghai and returning to Shanghai. The requirements of the household and no one shall be implemented.

At the same time, we call on the general public to keep in mind the responsibility of epidemic prevention, take the initiative to participate in community screening on time, and jointly protect the hard-won results of epidemic prevention. For the specific time arrangement, please pay attention to the information released by your district.

Xinmin Evening News reporter Gao Yang