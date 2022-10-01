The first Mondoascolti review was in 2012. At that time the radios produced very few audio documentaries but in the world there was a new small niche of authors looking for a new audience.

Ten years later we are faced with a completely changed landscape, with millions of people around the world listening to podcasts and millionaire investments in the new audio industry. In this new horizon Mondoascolti tackles this year the theme of “taking care”, of sacrificing something personal to improve everyone’s conditions.

We will continue the experiment begun last year which sees the subtitled screening of foreign audiodocumentaries and the live presentation of some Italian podcasts in the presence of their authors. We will hear from Lithuania I remember his lookstory of an asylum seeker on the border with Belarus, as he arrives from Croatia Fly or die, which tells of an old man who has taken care of a stork all his life. We will meet the authors of the podcast About raceSabrina Efionayi will tell the “story of her name”, we will read the Frigidaire magazine through the stories of its creators, we will try to understand Asia with Simone Pieranni and we will enter the most famous cemeteries in the world with Giulia Depentor.

The special guest of this edition is Selly Thiam, creator and voice of the podcast AfroQueer which tells the life of LGBT + people on the African continent.

Info The audio-documentaries of the Mondoascolti review, produced thanks to the contribution of Chora Media, will be transmitted to Apollo 3. Free admission with coupon.