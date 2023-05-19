All five Central Asian countries gather for a “milestone” summit with Xi Jinping

19.05.2023



The Central Asia Summit was officially launched in Xi’an, China, and the timing coincided with the Group of Seven (G7) holding the Hiroshima Summit in Japan. The two summits hinted at competition at a time when the U.S.-China rivalry intensifies and China continues to seek to expand its global influence. How can Xi Jinping draw closer to Central Asian leaders?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Central Asian leaders gathered in Xi’an, China on Thursday (May 18) and held one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, promising to maintain a “lasting” friendship and expecting to reach a regional agreement.

The leaders of these Central Asian countries are from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.This is the first high-level physical meeting between a Central Asian leader and Xi Jinping. After individual talks, they are expected to hold a group discussion with Xi Jinping on Friday (19th).

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry,Xi Jinping to make important remarks at the panel discussionand signed an “important political document” at the 2-day meeting.

During talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on the 18th, Xi Jinping stated that based on common interests, the two sides were “determined to build a community of shared future with good neighborliness, friendship and shared prosperity.”

Zaparov said that he is willing to expand trade, economy and investment with China, and supports the launch of the China-Central Asia heads of state meeting mechanism in Xi’an, so as to ensure the peaceful and stable development of the region and bring the relations between China and Central Asian countries to a new level. “, and “maintain active political dialogue” on international and regional issues of mutual concern.

On the 17th, before the start of the summit, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also met with Xi Jinping. He is the first Central Asian head of state to arrive in Xi’an, which is also China‘s largest trading partner in Central Asia.

Xi Jinping (right) meets with President Tokayev (left) of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is China‘s largest trading partner in Central Asia.



When Xi Jinping met Tokayev, he extended warm greetings and wished Tokayev a happy 70th birthday. During the meeting, Xi Jinping said that the relationship between China and Kazakhstan is deep and has opened a new “Golden Thirty Years”. “The two sides should strengthen media exchanges and cooperation, and jointly tell the story of Sino-Kazakh friendship.” The Kazakhstan section of the sub-gas pipeline can operate stably.

China strives for global leadership

The timing of the Central Asia summit coincides with the Hiroshima summit of the Group of Seven (G7). China‘s foreign ministry said the Central Asia summit, aimed at building regional influence, had “landmark significance”.

At the same time, Russia is still facing Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, and China is accelerating its efforts to increase its influence as a global leader. As Russia pours a lot of resources into aggression against Uzbekistan, more and more Central Asian countries are dissatisfied with Moscow, including Kazakhstan’s refusal to recognize Russia’s control over Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan demanding that Moscow give more “respect” to the international community. “. China is increasing its economic and political engagement with these former Soviet states.

Agence France-Presse reports that Central Asia remains a key region for China‘s “Belt and Road” initiative, Xi Jinping’s signature project. According to expert analysis, China will try to expand transactions at this summit to build a huge transportation link and pipeline for Central Asia, including the expansion of a China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway line worth US$6 billion, as well as a natural gas pipeline from Central Asia to China. .

Xi Jinping (right) and President Zaparov (left) of Kyrgyzstan shake hands at the signing ceremony.



(Reuters, AFP)

