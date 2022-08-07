[The Epoch Times, August 6, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Menger comprehensive report) During the peak summer tourism season, the epidemic in Sanya, a popular tourist city in Hainan, has heated up. At present, the latest news indicates that all flights in Sanya are required to be cancelled, or no passenger planes will leave Sanya.

From 6:00 a.m. on August 6, the whole city of Sanya will implement temporary global static management, requiring people to “stay at home and in the area” for control. Sanya officials said that more than 80,000 tourists stayed in Sanya.

According to a report from Sino-Singapore Jingwei, at noon on the 6th, on platforms such as Feichangzhun and Fliggy, planes at Sanya Phoenix Airport were canceled on a large scale, including no direct flight plans from Sanya to Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Lanzhou and other places. In terms of outbound flights, there are currently 38 outbound flights, 2 outbound flights are pending, and 164 outbound flights have been cancelled, of which 82 flights are unplanned and temporarily cancelled due to weather and other reasons.

The latest news is that all flights in Sanya have been cancelled. According to a report from China Business News, a number of airlines have learned from Sanya that all flights involving Sanya on the 6th were required to be canceled, or no passenger planes could fly away from Sanya.

According to reports, there are already flights to Sanya that have turned back halfway, while the planned flights already at Sanya Airport are required not to carry passengers away from Sanya, and the flights that have already boarded but have not yet taken off are also required to disembark, and the flight can only be empty. The plane flew out of Sanya. Sanya Airport has also just received a notification that the terminal can only go out and not enter. Passengers stranded at the airport will be transferred to a hotel in the city for follow-up arrangements.

At present, all flights from Sanya to Beishangguang have been “cancelled”, and some flights from Haikou are still planned.

The Paper reported that on August 6, Ms. Cai’s family of five, who was on vacation from Shanghai to Sanya, waited on the plane for more than two hours, and were finally asked to get off the plane. Everyone, including passengers and crew, was waiting for an accurate statement, she said. “It’s too frustrating.” At about 14:00 that day, under the notice of the crew, about 200 passengers on the plane got off the plane and went to the terminal in batches to wait.

At 15:45 on the same day, Ms. Cai said that she has accepted the arrangement of relevant departments to go to the quarantine hotel, and it is tentatively scheduled to be quarantined for seven days.

Mainland netizens said, “I won’t let you go after you have done nucleic acid. What is the meaning of nucleic acid.” When will it stop?” “Continue clearing until everyone’s wallets are cleared.” “What a sad policy.” “Naughty, nonsense.”

“I’m in Lingshui, and I can’t get out of the green code. Now I can only come out with two negative nucleic acid test results within 48 hours. The nucleic acid result of the first time has not come out after waiting for a day. In the afternoon, the county simply controlled it statically. One case in our community also No, it’s completely blocked, no access, no access. Now I understand, the side effects of Hu tossing are even greater. Dynamic reset must be reasonable and legal, and you can’t use this kind of nonsense.”

According to the information on the China Railway 12306 website, the railway department has banned all sales in the Sanya area. Citizens cannot leave Sanya by railway. At present, Sanya Station, Yalong Bay Station, Phoenix Airport Station, and Yazhou Station can only enter but not enter. Recovery time Further notice.

According to an earlier report by The Paper, it was found that a direct flight from Sanya to Shanghai on August 6 was hard to come by, the economy class ticket from Sanya back to Shanghai soared to full price, and the business class return ticket was as high as 10,000 yuan. many yuan. Many airlines have also issued special refund and change policies for Sanya inbound and outbound flights.

Sanya’s lockdown hits local tourism-related companies

The epidemic has once again directly affected local tourism-related businesses.

At present, a large number of scenic spots such as Sanya Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone, Yalong Bay Tropical Paradise Forest Park, Wuzhizhou Island, Tianya Haijiao, Xidao, and Luhuitou have been suspended.

According to the data of Tianyancha, the number of tourism-related enterprises in Sanya currently includes “tourism, travel, air tickets, hotels, aviation, travel agencies, scenic spots”, and the number of tourism-related enterprises in the status of being in business, existing, moving in, and moving out exceeds 32,000. Family. Among them, 75% of related enterprises were established within 5 years.

Mainland China Business News reported that Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Spring and Autumn Tourism, said that in the first half of this year, domestic tourism revenue and tourist numbers have declined, and the life of tourism operators is relatively difficult. However, after the repeated epidemics in Gansu and Beihai, the epidemic has also occurred in Sanya, which has a great impact on the summer travel market.

At present, major tourism platforms and enterprises have urgently launched refunds and reforms. “Qunar”, the largest travel website in mainland China, said that in terms of hotels, the bookings were placed on the Qunar platform before August 4 (excluding August 4), and the check-in orders from August 4 to August 11, and Those who comply with the hotel’s epidemic policy can apply for free cancellation.

According to a report by Caixin.com, it was learned from a number of hotel personnel and tourists in Sanya that as of the 5th, tourists stranded in hotels need to pay for their own room, and no subsidy policy has been introduced.

The person in charge of Nahai B&B on Na Island in Sanya said that all the guests of the B&B left the hotel one after another from August 1 to 4, and the hotel is now vacant.

Zhao Jiang, head of Zhuangyou Outdoor, an outdoor sports organization in Sanya, said, “At the peak of the summer vacation this year, 40-50 people participated in paddle board and hiking activities every day, and they needed to book one to two days in advance. Yesterday, it dropped to 20 people. Rain, almost nobody.”

