All football roads lead to Saudi Arabia

The time of “El Dorado” that soccer lived in Colombia has been replicated, with other characteristics, in countries like the United States, China and now in Saudi Arabia, where Cristiano Ronaldo came to reign, but now, after a year on the throne, he will have a lot of competition.

Of course, as has always been said, there is a Colombian everywhere, because in that Western Asian country, located on the Arabian Peninsula – the Middle East – and whose capital is Riyadh, there is not one but three.

The most prominent, and who has been there for two years now, is goalkeeper David Ospina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate and who preferred to leave an elite tournament such as the Italian Serie A, to go and “colonize” that territory.

There, the first division tournament has 18 clubs, all eager to have top-level figures to catapult them to the elite of world soccer.

The difference between the time of the Colombian “El Dorado” and the current one in Saudi Arabia is that figures like Alfredo Di Stéfano and Adolfo Pedernera came to our country to play for free, while Asians are paying astronomical figures.

On the other hand, with the era of Pelé in the New York Cosmos, when soccer was almost non-existent in that country, the one that is now lived in Saudi Arabia has its similarities.

The United States opted to bring players who were already out, but had names, in order to position football at a similar level to that of baseball, soccer, or basketball, and although the results were not immediate, at least the number of people in the stadiums is comparable to that of the so-called king sports of that country.

China wanted to do the same a few years ago, paying astronomical salaries, but internal legislation set limits and the market was no longer so attractive.

Now all roads lead not to Rome, but to Saudi Arabia, with a constellation of stars that is growing and not only names that are already on the way to retirement, but with current figures, who chose to leave clubs of the English, Spanish or Italian elite, with the firm intention of giving prominence to the league and filling their pockets with petrodollars.

The first

David Ospina, who has been the starting goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team for years, was one of the first to be tempted by the juicy financial offers from Saudi Arabian clubs and signed for Al-Nassr, where the Portuguese star CR7 later landed.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a record contract of about 200 million euros per season in January this year. This contract made him, at the age of 38, the highest paid footballer in the world, when it seemed that the doors were beginning to close, after leaving Juventus for his old home, Manchester United, from where they took him out through the back door.

Until now the Portuguese has complied, because they took him to score goals and he has scored 14 and captivated the fans.

As CR7 has said, the Saudi Arabian league is more competitive than the United States MLS, which was reached by his usual rival in the Spanish tournament when he played with Real Madrid and in the fight to add more Ballon d’Ors, Lionel Messi.

those who arrive

The Saudi Arabian league has a particularity: the State itself is the manager of these transactions, through its Public Investment Fund, which controls 75% of its four main clubs: Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Hilal.

Even so, it is not surprising that they have launched into the bid that was destined for PSG, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool or Real Madrid, just to name a few, to break the transfer market.

After the arrival of CR7, they began to move and announce the names of current stars who still had contracts to fulfill, as is the case with Karim Benzema, who was linked to none other than Real Madrid.

The Frenchman, who had a great season with the Meringues, joined the discipline of Al-Ittihad, a club that also seduced N’Golo Kante, with a past at Chelsea and world champion with France in 2018.

The Frenchman has also won everything, always being key in the different teams in which he has played. He was a fundamental piece of Leicester City that was proclaimed champion of the Premier, and got his particular double the following year, this time with the Chelsea shirt. With the Londoners he lifted the Champions League in 2021. At 32, he has a lot to give.

Another surprising signing was that of the Brazilian Roberto Firmino, who, after announcing his departure from English Liverpool, was rumored to go to Barcelona in Spain. He signed for Al Hilal until July 2026.

At just 31 years old, the striker still had the ropes to take center stage in a top-level team in Europe, but he decided to explore this booming Asian market.

Precisely this team, Al Ahli, is the one that has hired the most. In addition to Firmino, he brought goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, who was also at a ‘big’, Chelsea.

Likewise, the Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who was in one of his best moments in Serie A in Italy with Lazio, a club that will receive 40 million euros for his transfer.

He also reinforces Al Hilal Kalidou Koulibaly, another former Chelsea player (he arrived last year), with a history at Napoli in Italy, where he shared with David Ospina and shone as a central defender.

Another who is linked to Al Hilal is Rúben Neves. The Portuguese midfielder is only 26 years old, he is one of the youngest, so the only reason that explains his decision to leave English Wolverhampton is the lucrative contract he was offered.

And, to keep Cristiano Ronaldo and David Ospina company, comes Marcelo Brozovic, who, like Firmino, sounded strong to reinforce Barcelona. The 30-year-old Croatian was part of the squad that was runner-up in the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and that achieved third place in 2022. He had been acting with Inter Milan.

The list of stars that will grace the Saudi league can continue to grow. For now it is rumored that Juan Guillermo Cuadrado said no to Al-Nassr for staying in the Italian elite with Inter.

However, the list of those wanted by the Saudi Arabian clubs is long. Sadio Mané is mentioned, today at Bayern Munich; Paul Pogba, at Juventus; Mahrez or Saint-Maximin…

