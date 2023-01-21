I believe that we have not measured the magnitude of the tragedy that the south of the country is experiencing after the closure of the Pan-American highway. Although the government has announced measures, enabled alternative routes, discussed with Ecuador, none of them agrees with the magnitude of the problem and the impact it has for the department of Nariño.

The south of the country no longer has enough fuel or food.

There should be no controversy about the need to declare an economic emergency, that figure is the one that the country has used in the face of any natural disaster to be able to quickly allocate resources and rebuild the affected areas.

Colombians are not shocked by the magnitude of what happened because, fortunately, it happened in an unpopulated area and there were no victims.

Let’s locate that fact in the middle of a population, what would have been the result and what would the reaction be like today? There were no deaths, and some think that the victims are the families of the village.

In that we are wrong. The victims are all the inhabitants of the south who are incommunicado.

In this sense, the reconstruction of the Pan-American highway is a national priority.

Let us remember the consequences of road blockades when they are produced by indigenous communities or strikes.

We have faced blockades of up to 50 days with very serious impacts on local economies.

At the rates at which public works move in our country, how long will it take to rebuild the Pan-American Highway? The authorization of alternate routes, the transit through Ecuador and the barge coming and going from Buenaventura are little pieces of warm water.

The government does not show that it understands the urgency when it comes to incorporating the resources for the Pan-American highway into the development plan.

