All forms of justice. At the Correr Museum, a journey through art through the centuries – Venice

George Vasari, Justice1541-1542, Oil on panel, 181.5 x 78 cm, Venice, Gallerie dell’Accademia

– A young woman with a solemn appearance, a severe expression, a frown, a dark gaze and at the same time full of energy. So Aulus Gellius outlines a “typical” portrait of Iustitia. For the Latin jurist and writer of the 2nd century AD, these are symbolic features that are easy to interpret: “Justice is virgin because she is incorruptible, strong-willed because she knows no yielding, austere because she leaves no room for prayers or flattery, formidable because she is an implacable enemy with those who choose to don’t respect it.”For the Latins it was an image, but also a ghost, dream, concept, memory, comparison, allegory, hallucination. To know the various declinations that time and art have given to Justice, just visit the exhibition Image of Justice. Masterpieces across the century in programat the Correr Museum in Venice. The image of Justice, declined in the different forms of art, will be at the center of a path that shows the changes of the image over the centuries, masterfully rendered by great artists of all times. The exhibition is promoted by the Municipality of Venice, conceived and organized by the European Center for Tourism and Culture of Rome in synergy with the Fondazione Musei Civici di Venezia and with the patronage of the Interregional Command of North-Eastern Italy of the Guardia di Finanza. The greatest masters of all time have always been committed to trying to grasp and reproduce the set of rules, procedures and gestures that regulate and structure common life. While transforming and evolving, Justice retains its profound archetypal meaning: the search for an order and balance that guarantees resources for everyone, allowing man to ensure constant exchange and evolution.

Valentin Lefebre (1637-1677), engraver, Paolo Caliari known as Veronese, inventor, Triumph of Venice (from the Opera selectoria series), 1680 before Etching, Sheet 73.3 x 50.2 cm Location Art. g. 20-16 Milan, Civic Collection of Prints “Achille Bertarelli”

The exhibition itinerary begins in the room of the Pisani Library of the Correr Museum, with its walls covered with elm briar bookcases that house valuable historical editions. “We wanted to welcome the visitor in this space of ancient knowledge and dedicate a series of shelves to the display of volumes and engravings, miniatures and drawings that illustrated justice” explains Mariacristina Gribaudi, president of MUVE -. All respond to the common choice to accompany with “the Figures” the book symbol of the knowledge of the law and legal science. Justice, an aspect of knowledge par excellence, very often carries the volume in its hands. It is the “Offer of the book” a scheme fixed before printing which , in the name of the author, Justice delivers to the dedicatee, guarantor of equity and good governance or promoter of the law”.

Three works by contemporary artists – Ai Weiwei, Kendell Geers, Koen Vanmechelen – granted by the Berengo Foundation, will weave intense suggestions into the exhibition, demonstrating once again how glass is a flexible conceptual interpreter. For Ai Weiwei the eye of Justice translates into the surveillance camera which remains one of the greatest topoi of contemporary culture, one of the greatest powers to implement and guarantee justice, but also a powerful means of subversion and control. Belgian artist Koen Vanmechelen in Socrates Temptation describes the wise thought process of the just man: like Socrates we must seek to question, to explore and to challenge. Kendell Geers in Cardiac Arresta work made with glass batons, using a symbol of brute force, violence and physical pain, replicated several times, manages to create a positive perception where the heart and the cross allude to good feelings, human sensitivity and even spirituality .



Cesare Maccari, The publication of the law of the Twelve Tables, Senato Consulto, Preparatory sketch for the courtroom of the Court of Cassation between 8 April 1900 and 1 August 1903, Oil on canvas, 75 x 75 cm, Rome, Palace of Justice Rome, Commission for the Maintenance and Conservation of the Palace of Justice, Ministry of Justice, at the Supreme Court of Cassation of Rome

In the six sections that stretch the thread of time, from the dawn of civilization to the modern age, the exhibition embraces archaeological finds, coins and medals, but also “stories and interpretations” created by the most illustrious artists, from the Middle Ages to the twentieth century. Along the way, works by Guercino, Andrea Del Sarto, Reni, Sansovino, Vasari, Maccari and a burin by Raphael will parade. The visitor will discover works on paper, wood, canvas and panel in which Justice dominates as a demigoddess, Virtue and Personification and Allegory of the city of Venice itself with the attributes that make it inevitably recognizable. If for Solon justice is the health of the community, for Hippocrates it regulates the organic life of the human body, while in Roman times Iustitia is depicted standing or sitting with a light chiton, scales and sometimes even a cornucopia, branch and ears of corn. Whether she has the blindfold or not, she sees and distinguishes everything.

The exhibition also explores the places that over time have represented the temple and the house of Justice, the Palaces built in the modern age to practice and administer it, with the decorative apparatuses of great artists who have drawn schemes and contents from their predecessors. There is no lack of actions and ideas of those intellectuals, jurists and men of letters who have always worked to eliminate the death penalty, first of all Cesare Beccaria. The itinerary will close with a series of scenes with acts and protagonists of Justice, immortalized as heroes and saints and, finally, episodes of the practice of the law, large paintings that imprint the leitmotiv of the exhibition on the mind.

