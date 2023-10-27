All good things come in threes – the Women in Tech Night will go into its third round in 2024

It’s official: Our female empowerment event Women in Tech Night is going into its third round in 2024! So you can look forward to an afternoon and evening full of inspiration and networking, but also to some innovations. Because of course we are ambitious and want to improve the event every time! Our organization team is already hard at work planning the next WiTN and making it a real success. And we can tell you this much – a few things will change next year: So we now have three announcements to make!

#1: The Women in Tech Night shines in new splendor

But by that we don’t mean the venue or the name of the event. The Women in Tech Night will again take place in our spacious and modern headquarters in Wiesbaden – and the name of the event will not change. So what did we spruce up then?

Actually our logo! Our designer Caro went above and beyond and reinterpreted the previous lettering. We think: The logo now appears much more dynamic and universal. How do you like it? In this short video you can see how the old logo evolved into the new one:

#2: Our new sponsorship offer

Another innovation is our new sponsorship program for companies. This allows you and your company to campaign for female empowerment and be remembered by participants as an emancipated employer! Do you want to get involved and think the idea behind the Women in Tech Night is worth supporting? Then become a sponsor of ours! You can find out more about this on our homepage.

#3: Call for Sessions

So pull out your calendar – whether analog or digital – and mark March 14, 2024! On this day we will start with a welcome at 4:30 p.m. and then continue with a variety of lectures, workshops and other program items until 8:45 p.m.!

Speaking of lectures and workshops: You are in demand! Are you a “Woman in Tech”, do you work in the IT industry and want to share your experience with others? Would you like to tell your story and give other people tips? Or lead a workshop? Then submit your idea to our Call for Sessions! We will collect the suggestions by December 31, 2023 and will get back to you by January 16, 2024 at the latest.

If you’re looking for inspiration, You are welcome to take a look at our agenda from last year. We look forward to diverse and exciting submissions!

What are you waiting for?

Do you really want to be part of the Women in Tech Night 2024? Then sign up for our ticket alert and we will notify you by email as soon as our ticket shop is open from November 29, 2023. So you don’t forget to secure your free ticket in time. It’s worth being quick: Last year, all tickets were completely sold out two weeks before the event!

Do you actually already know ours? WiTN Instagram channel? Follow us and always stay up to date with the latest news about the event.

Additional information

A look back at concentrated female power – that was the exclusive Women in Tech Night 2022

Female Empowerment in a Nutshell: Das war die Women in Tech Night ‘23!

Samia Rabah bei der Women in Tech Night ‘23: “My Transition from Software Developer to Cloud Engineer”

Share this: Facebook

X

