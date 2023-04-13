2 police officers killed by the fall of the El Alambrado bridge in Quindío

5 vehicles involved, including a turbocharged Police truck loaded with combat material.

Mayor José David Márquez Flórez, 44, with 21 years of service; and the patrolman Nelson Fabián Salgado Pérez, 38 years old and with 17 years of service, attached to the logistics group of the Simón Bolívar School of the Tuluá National Police, died after the collapse of the El Alambrado bridge, over the De La Vieja River, limits between the departments of Quindío and Valle del Cauca.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, April 12, the bridge, built by the nation in 1968, which connects the towns of La Tebaida, in Quindío, and Caicedonia, in Valle del Cauca, collapsed. 5 vehicles, including 2 turbo-type trucks from the National Police, ended up affected by the collapse of the road structure. The causes of the fall of the bridge have not been defined by the authorities. The preliminary report reports 4 injuries, but the Ministry of Transportation reported 15 injuries.

For today, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes González; the director in charge of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, Luis Fernando Velasco Chávez; the director of the National Infrastructure Agency, William Camargo Triana, so that, in the company of the governors of Quindío and Valle del Cauca, they trace the route of attention to the new road.

The collapse of the road structure suggests a greater trauma to mobility between the center and north of the country and the south west. This road corridor connects Buenaventura with the capital of the Republic, it is a high-traffic route for public passenger transport, but, above all, cargo vehicles. The national highway was also the mobility alternative in the face of the contingency presented on the Barragán bridge, closed in October 2022.

Given the total closure of the road, for the transport of passengers and movement of cargo vehicles, the alternate route, for travelers from the center of the country is: Armenia – Pereira – Cartago – La Paila; and for those who transit from the south of the country: Cartago – Pereira – Armenia – Alto de La Línea.

From the sector of the accident, the governor of Quindío, Roberto Jairo Jaramillo Cárdenas, reiterated the call for the rational use of alternate vehicular mobility routes, warning that, with the support of the Army and the Highway Police, the transit of heavy vehicles will be restricted along the Alcalá – Quimbaya road and that it is only used as an alternative for light vehicles.

The families that lived near the El Alambrado bridge were relocated, as confirmed by Governor Jaramillo Cárdenas, who also reiterated the call to the national government to speed up the repair work on the Barragán bridge as an alternate step while the bridge that collapsed on the river is intervened. Old River.