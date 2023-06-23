Home » All hopes are attached to Nawaz Sharif, Javed Latif
Federal Minister Javed Latif has said that all hopes are related to Nawaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif is not coming for election campaign but for election movement.
Web Desk: While holding a press conference in Islamabad, Javed Latif, while talking about the founding leader of Muslim League-N, said that only Nawaz Sharif is expected to take the country out of this vortex.
He said that all hopes are associated with Nawaz Sharif, the people gave two-thirds majority, then he made the country invincible.
The federal minister said that Nawaz Sharif gave the CPEC to Pakistan, what was the treatment of Nawaz Sharif who brought the CPEC, the CPEC was stopped as part of a conspiracy.
He said that people hope that Nawaz Sharif will come and bring prosperity, the honor of vote is not just voting but accepting the results is the honor of vote, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif we will get a Pakistan where there will be no inflation.
Javed Latif further said that miscreants targeted state institutions on May 9, PTI workers were brainwashed, today no one is going to ask.

