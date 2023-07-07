“All Inclusive”, the first Colombian film to win the Spanish Version/SGAE Contest – news

The protagonist Alejandra Herrera, received the award for Best Actress, among the more than 1,000 applications.

On July 2, with a special on TVE’s La2 prime time slot, the winners of the XX Spanish Version Ibero-American Short Film Contest, carried out jointly by the SGAE Foundation and RTVE of Spain, were announced.

The Colombian short film All inclusive, Directed by Duván Duque, he was awarded First Place and the Best Actress Award for the interpretation of Alejandra Herrera, among more than 1,000 nominees.

The Ibero-American Short Film Competition Spanish Version-SGAE, is a film competition that is held every year and aims to promote and recognize talent in the field of Ibero-American short films. It has a trajectory of two decades and receives a large number of works from Spain and various Latin American countries. This contest, carried out by RTVE in collaboration with the SGAE Foundation, has accompanied great filmmakers taking their first steps: J. Bayona, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Mar Coll, Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, Nely Reguera, Alberto Rodríguez, among many others.

In the 2023 edition, All inclusive he won First place and the Best Actress Award of the contest, standing out for its quality among the 1,169 films nominated. The twelve works that make up its Official Selection each year are exhibited on the television program Spanish version of RTVE, and for this edition they could be seen from the month of April.

Together with Colombian work, they participated Velar by Rafael Martinez Calle; Emotional Architecture 1959 by Leon Siminiani; strings de Estibaliz Urresola; Full stop by Miguel López Beraza; Alegrías Riojanas of Velasco Broca; Summer storm by Laura García Alonso; Not grateful of Alba Lozano; Easter egg by Jorge Yudice; vague soap opera by Márcio-André De Sousa; The train of joy by Jordi Boquet and Baby of the Colombian Cristina Sánchez.

The jury of the contest was composed of prominent figures of cinema such as directors Félix Viscarret and Polo Menárguez, actresses Bárbara Goenaga and Greta Fernández, the screenwriter and institutional director of the Audiovisual of the SGAE Foundation, Silvia Pérez de Pablos. All inclusive He won the first prize, one of the most prestigious for a short film in Spain, which is recognized with the delivery of the Navaja de Buñuel.

In the special broadcast of winners on Spanish Television (RTVE), the director Duvan Duke He shared his inspiration and his experience in the process of making the short film. For her part, the protagonist Alejandra Herreraspoke about her role and the emotional intensity she experienced playing her character and forming a bond with Fer, played by Maximiliano Rojas.

All inclusive and its prizes

In just 9 months of travel, All inclusive has accumulated a total of 8 awards and 40 selections at international festivals, including its world premiere at the Toronto Festival and its passage through competitions in Clermont-Ferrand, Havana, Palm Springs, or Aspen (qualifier for the Óscar), where he received the Best Drama award, as well as the 20th Bogotá Short Film Festival – Bogoshorts, he won the best cinematography and best script awards.

This Colombian short film, a beneficiary of the Fondo para el Desarrollo Cinematográfico – FDC, continues to reap success and promises to continue captivating audiences around the world with its moving story and filmmaking. All inclusive by Duván Duque has established itself as a reference short film, reaffirming its exceptional quality and its ability to connect emotionally with the public. The impact of this Colombian production in the cinematographic field continues to grow, and we hope that its visibility will continue to increase thanks to these new recognitions. .

All inclusive follows Fer, an eleven-year-old boy who travels with his father and stepmother to a hotel in the eastern plains of the country. Between a family and work trip, the father makes a business that can change their lives forever, even if it is not for the better.

Duvan Duque (1991) studied film directing at the CICE school in Madrid and humanities at the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona. Premiere All inclusivehis most recent short film, in competition at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2022. sweet, his previous short film, competed in more than 30 national and international festivals, including Guanajuato, Moscow and Vancouver. His previous works include That’s it (Best Screenplay and Best Actor at the Bogoshorts Festival) and the short documentaries tumaco (FICME National Award) and Passed. He is currently writing his debut feature, delving into the themes of All inclusiveand produces projects directed by other directors, such as Baby by Cristina Sánchez, which recently premiered in Tribeca.

For her part, Alejandra Herrera is a plastic artist and creator and director of Binario, a cultural space in the San Felipe neighborhood of Bogotá. All inclusive it was her debut as an actress.

