The way for the start of the Deutschlandticket for millions of passengers in nationwide local transport on May 1st is clear. After the Bundestag, the Bundesrat also approved a financing law on Friday. The sale of the monthly ticket, which costs 49 euros, will also start next Monday at BSAG and VBN. What you need to know about this.

Where is the Germany ticket valid?

With the Deutschlandticket, you can use all buses, trams, underground and S-Bahn trains, as well as local and regional trains, nationwide. Not included are long-distance buses and trains such as ICE, IC, EC of Deutsche Bahn or other providers. It is still uncertain whether the Germany ticket will be valid on the IC/ICE route between Bremen Central Station and Norddeich Mole/Emden. The states of Bremen and Lower Saxony are currently in talks with Deutsche Bahn.

Where can I get the Germany ticket?

The ticket is only available digitally – for the smartphone as a mobile ticket in the app or as a chip card. According to Bremer Strassenbahn AG (BSAG), the ticket can be purchased, for example, via the new app “Abos im VBN”. Another way is via the “timetable” app of the transport association Bremen/Lower Saxony (VBN). Also via the portal “My BSAG” at abo.bsag.de Existing customers can switch to the Deutschlandticket.

What happens to existing subscription contracts?

According to the BSAG, anyone who already has a Mia, Miaplus or Tim ticket should use the “Abos im VBN” app. Existing tickets can be integrated here. The app can also be used to switch subscriptions to the Deutschlandticket and download it directly to your smartphone. A change is also possible via the portal “My BSAG” possible.

Holders of a semester ticket can upgrade to the Deutschlandticket if required. This is only available from BSAG with a valid VBN semester ticket and only via the “Abos im VBN” app. Students only have to pay the difference (equivalent to EUR 16.60 per month) between the price of the semester ticket and the price of the Germany ticket.

According to the VBN, passengers with an existing ticket subscription have until April 10 to switch to the Deutschlandticket.

Is the Deutschlandticket available as a job ticket?

Yes, it is also issued to companies and authorities as a job ticket. If the employer agrees to contribute at least 25 percent of the issue price (currently 49 euros), a discount of five percent is granted.

Is it worth switching to the Deutschlandticket?

Anyone who already has a subscription with a Mia, Miaplus or Tim ticket should consider whether to stick with it or take out a monthly subscription for the Deutschlandticket. The Deutschlandticket has the advantage that it is valid nationwide and not just in the booked fare zone. Unlike Mia and Miaplus tickets, for example, the Deutschlandticket is not transferrable. No other people can be taken here either.



