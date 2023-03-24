Home page Life Travel

Von: Franziska Kaindl

Split

It has been decided: after the 9-euro ticket, the nationwide 49-euro ticket for local transport is to be introduced. What is currently known about this?

With the third relief package, the federal government also decided to introduce the Germany ticket for 49 euros. It is said to be the successor to the 9-Euro-Tickets which was available from June to August and was intended to make public transport more attractive. Thanks to the “flat rate for regional transport”, travelers and commuters can easily travel across national and tariff borders without having to fight their way through the jungle of different local transport tariffs. Some details are already known – others still have to be clarified by the federal, state and transport companies in the coming months.

Start date: When will the Germany ticket come out?

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing initially aimed for a start date of January 1, 2023, but unresolved questions regarding financing delayed the introduction. Now, however, an important hurdle has been cleared: the federal cabinet has officially launched the 49-euro ticket by resolution – the start date is expected to be May 1st. Sales are scheduled to start on April 3rd. However, the approval of the EU Commission and “an adjustment of the regionalization law for the financing of the ticket, which must happen according to the cabinet decision of the Bundestag and Bundesrat”, are still missing, as the federal government’s website says.

The 49-euro ticket is expected to be available from May 2023. (Iconic image) © Piero Nigro/Imago

How much does the Germany ticket cost?

As the name suggests, the ticket will initially cost 49 euros per month. However, this is an “introductory price”. Subsequent price increases are therefore not excluded and, according to North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst, are even very likely: “The price will rise.”

Which means of transport can I use with the 49-euro ticket?

Owners of the 49-euro ticket should be able to use all regular buses, subways, suburban trains and trams as well as local and regional trains in 2nd class in Germany. These include the Regionalbahn (RB), Regionalexpress (RE) and Interregioexpress (IRE).

Can I use long-distance transport with the 49-euro ticket?

In long-distance traffic, for example in the ICE or IC, or in long-distance buses, the Germany ticket will probably not be valid, as the Munich Transport Company (MVG) informs.

Where can the Germany ticket be bought?

The Deutschlandticket is to be available digitally on mobile phones and as a chip card in a subscription that can be canceled monthly. In addition, a paper confirmation including a QR code is planned as a transition until the end of the year. It will then be available, among other things, via the website bahn.de and the “DB Navigator” app as well as in the DB travel centers, according to Deutsche Bahn. Many other transport companies will also sell the Deutschlandticket on their sales channels.

What happens to my previous subscription?

According to Deutsche Bahn, anyone who already has a subscription or job ticket will be informed by their subscription center about how to proceed as soon as further details on the Deutschlandticket are available. The Munich transport company, for example, writes on its website that it wants to inform customers in good time about the options and conditions so that it is easy to switch.

49 euro ticket: Can I take my bike with me?

The bicycle club ADFC demands that bicycles can be taken on local trains free of charge. With the 9-euro ticket in summer, however, there was no general right to take a bicycle with you – the conditions of the respective transport association applied, as usual. In most local transport associations, it is common for travelers to buy a bicycle ticket, as the NDR writes. With regard to the 49-euro ticket, the question is still unresolved.

Exclusively for our readers: well prepared for all eventualities with the practical advice booklet “Preparation for emergencies” Download the eMagazine now

How is the Deutschlandticket financed?

More and more transport associations had opposed shortly after the announcement of the Germany ticket. They refuse to prepare the ticket without further financial commitments, according to a letter from the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) to Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Prime Ministers of the federal states.

In the meantime, the federal and state governments have agreed to jointly finance the 49-euro ticket. Both sides will contribute 1.5 billion euros. In addition, possible additional costs that transport companies incur due to reduced income in the introductory year should also be borne jointly. “The 50-50 agreement on the costs is a good start,” said Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey after the federal-state meeting on the show RTL direct. How the financing will be regulated after 2023, however, remains open.

Deductible or paying more because of age: mistakes in trip cancellation insurance View photo gallery

Will there be an even cheaper ticket for poorer people?

In a survey by the Insa Institute for the “Bild” newspaper, almost half of those surveyed stated that they did not want to buy the 49-euro ticket. Is it because it’s still too expensive for some? The German social association, for example, welcomes the successor regulation for the 9-euro ticket, but at the same time criticizes that 49 euros is too much for some people. “That’s why we’re still asking for a 365-euro ticket. One euro a day for mobility, that would really be socially acceptable,” says CEO Michaela Engelmeier. The Federal Association of Consumers also considers the ticket to be too expensive: Chairwoman Ramona Pop is therefore calling for a nationwide uniform 29-euro ticket.

But there are already federal states that are introducing special offers independently. Berlin has announced that it intends to offer a socially graded public transport service. In addition to the existing 29-euro ticket, a social ticket for 9 euros a month should therefore be introduced from January 2023.