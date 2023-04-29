All intervention must be done in an operating room

Before an intervention, the patient must verify that his doctor is certified.

The doctor simon loaizaa specialist in aesthetic and photonic medicine (Laser) indicated that minor surgeries are misnamed ambulatory, because all interventions have to be performed in an operating room that complies with asepsis and sterilization standards.

Loaiza was the guest on La Verdad Radio TV, which is broadcast through Sonora 99.3 FM y Monagas Visioncon Velandia Starwhere he indicated that when a doctor states that the process is “ambulatory”, it does not mean that he will perform it in the office, but rather that the patient can go home that same day, because the procedure is not invasive and that does not require general anesthesia.

He explained that a specialist in aesthetic medicine is often confused with a plastic surgeon, when there is a very marked difference.

The specialist in aesthetic medicine performs Not necessarily surgical treatments to improve the physical appearance of a person, instead the plastic surgeon handles surgical techniques to treat or correct congenital characteristics or products of an accident.

The doctor stressed that there are not the same therapeutic alternatives that can be used, because there are people who cannot be operated on at the cardiac level.

He pointed out that in the consultation what they most request are facial and body arrangements.

“Aesthetic medicine is preventive, because if someone is affected by being overweight, their health can be improved by being less prone to heart problems and everything that carrying those extra pounds entailed,” he said.

He stressed that a simple new mole or any little spot is a signal from the body that something is wrong and diseases can be detected through it.

Mental pathologies must be attended

Loaiza explained that mental pathologies such as depression, stress and anxiety manifest themselves and people do not report it. To give an example, he indicated that it is like having asthma and telling a patient that you have oxygen there: “breathe, okay”, when it is a pathology that must be attended to.

Patients should check with their treating physician

Loaiza emphasized that patients have come to him with cases of people who did not verify that the treating doctor really was one, and they got more than a scare.

“There is a lot of illegal exercise, patients must look for their credentials in the power of the Health Comptroller or on the Internet. No surgical procedure is done in a room or in a hotel room, malpractice occurs there,” he specified.

“The one who does it empirically may do 100 processes and they work for him, but when a problem arises, he will not know how to act,” he said.

He indicated that despite the fact that much has been said about the prohibition of biopolymers, they continue to use them, and they even ask the doctor to put them on.

“I don’t understand why people know that something is unusable in their body, but they still inject it,” he said.

The specialist indicated that aesthetic treatments do not have a specific age, because a baby can arrive with a blood mole and it is treated with laser, there are skin pathologies that are also treated, here in the country they are treated by dermatologists.

In the same way, he pointed out that the placement of the botulinum toxin is worked with several specialists depending on the case.

“It is a multidisciplinary team of six doctors when it comes to intervening, sometimes it is about customizing to lower costs for the patient,” he said.

“Right now, dentists who use that dreaded drill that they hate so much when treating cavities have changed with the use of lasers, which are also used for small benign tumors,” he said.

He also warned that before any appearance of a mole and before it is removed there must be a prior biopsy.

On the other hand, he spoke about the use of hyaluronic acid, indicating that it is widely used to hydrate the skin, noting that the use of sunscreen is important to prevent skin cancer, wrinkles and its use must be constant, since it covers only for two hours, it should even be used at home.

Dr. Simón Loaiza.

