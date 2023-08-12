all-Italian holidays for 14 million — idealista/news

At the sea, in Italy, with friends or relatives, in hotels or second homes, looking for fun and relaxation: these are the holidays planned by around 14 million Italians for the week of August 15, in which they will spend around 7 billion euros. These are the main data that emerge from the focus on mid-August by the Confcommercio Tourism Observatory in collaboration with SWG.

In particular, 8 out of 10 holidaymakers will stay in Italy, in 36% of cases close to home or in any case within the region of residence. In any case, mid-August means the sea – for almost 50% of our compatriots – or the mountains, chosen by just over 20%.

This is also confirmed by the most popular regions in Italy, with Liguria, Trentino Alto Adige, Calabria, Campania, Puglia and Emilia Romagna in the first places, followed by Sardinia and Sicily. Cities of art and small villages together account for 10% of preferences and you have to add destinations in the countryside, lakes and places surrounded by nature to add a further 17%.

Apart from 34% of interviewees who will spend the anniversary in their own or rented second homes – or with friends and relatives – for those who remain, the most popular accommodation solution is the hotel – for 4 out of 10 – followed by b&bs – with over 22% – while campsites, resorts and villages total a further 15%.

A not entirely spontaneous choice that of Italians traveling in this period. Almost 4 out of 10 indicate, among the main reasons, the need to adapt to their own holidays or those of their travel companions. Given the choice, 2 out of 10 would choose to have their main summer vacation in mid-July. There are essentially two reasons behind this preference: the search for lower prices and the attempt to avoid crowding. However, there is 16% of “aficionados” who expressly opt for August 15th because it is the period in which the destinations are most alive, enlivened by cultural events, shows, festivals, etc.