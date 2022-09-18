Once again Kenya dominates the ranking of the 2022 City of Udine International Marathon, winning the entire male and female podium. To triumph in the edition of the full rebirth of the competition promoted by the Udinese Marathon Association, which took place yesterday morning in ideal weather and climatic conditions, was Mitei Musa Kipsoyan, in his first half in Europe, dominating the strongest of the approximately 900 competitors with the ‘excellent time of 1h 02’05 “.

Immediately after him, Panuel Mkungo crossed the line, who stopped the clock at 1h 02’11 “. Third Simon Mwangi, who covered the very fast race itinerary – which opened in via della Vittoria and closed in via Vittorio Veneto – in 1h02 ’17 “.

The Kenyan Janeth Chepngetich, on the other hand, darted on the 21,097 kilometers of the Udine half in 1h 08’24 “, the women’s record of the Udine Marathon. Silver for Muli Lucy Mawia (1h 09’38”), bronze for Lelei Lilian Jepkemboi , with a time of 1h 10 ’40 “.

Also excellent the result of the Friulians Francesco Nardone, seventh, (1h07’35 “) and Tobia Beltrame, eighth (1h 07 ’41”).

Among the participants – starting from Piazza I Maggio and arriving in Via Vittorio Veneto – also the Udinese scientist Mauro Ferrari and – curiosity – a Thai in her first half marathon in Italy, Runglaval Chinsiri, 50 years old. The oldest runner was 89 years old, the youngest 19. Large attendance at the awards ceremony, held as usual on the stage in Piazza Libertà, also the stage for the Rhythm & Blues Band of Cividale: a novelty of the 2022 edition, which returned at the weekend of the Maratonina the usual collateral events were in fact the performance of the large musical group (18 members), which revived, at intervals, the whole morning. The proposal was part of the “Rime Mute Music Network”, a concert schedule curated by the RiMe MuTe association.

THE ASCENT OF THE CASTLE. Great show, Friday evening, with the men’s and women’s time trial “Salita del Castello Bassani Immobiliare”, which took place in extreme weather conditions (a violent hailstorm, with strong wind, hit the city around the middle of the race) and in which 35 men and 6 women took part: to set the speed record on the ramp leading to the top of the hill was Emanuele Brugnizza, of GS Natisone (already winner last year); second position for Cesare Caiani (Atletica Brugnera), third for Matteo Ierep, of Libertas Grions and Remanzacco.

First among women (for the third consecutive edition) Chiara Fantini, of the Maratonina Udinese. Silver for Erika Bagatin, still under the AMU, bronze for Chiara Mlinz, of the Libertas Grions Remanzacco.

MINURUN DESPAR AND RUN WITH THE DOG. The intense Saturday afternoon – held in the presence of the testimonial of the Maratonina 2022, Pietro Arese, 4th overall at the European Championships in Munich, also a guest at the start of the half-hour – gave the Udine public the show of the Minirun Despar (almost 300 young participants , who fought over a 1 km course) and the Race with the Dog City Flora (about fifty entrants, engaged on the same race itinerary as the Minurun), both started from Piazza Libertà; in the Minirun the largest group was that of Gianburrasca, 57 children of the Keep Moving + Atletica Malignani club. In the challenge with four-legged friends, the nice Darwin, with his owner Steve Bibalo, ranked first; according to Iago, on Alessandro Micoli’s leash, and bronze for Cassy, ​​who ran with Mirko Gregoris. Sympathy award to little Blu, who left last and arrived with great calm, always last, amid the applause, laughter and encouragement of the public.

SUCCESS FOR STRAUDINE. The long-awaited return of the StraUdine Mega InterSport, which retraced, on a 10 km circuit, the race route of the Marathon (with start and finish in the same points as the half) gave a great show: over 400 participants took part, with various gaits, on the path of the non-competitive.

THE COMMENT OF PRESIDENT BORDON. In the words of the president of the Udinese Marathon Association, Paolo Bordon, the satisfaction for the outcome of an event that finally, after a year of pause – in 2020 – and after the complex and contingent restart of 2021, was able to recover its traditional and appreciated size.

“A great return, which has returned to the city of Udine an important showcase in the name of sport and aggregation”, said Bordon, addressing heartfelt thanks to the many volunteers who make it possible to organize the event and to the forces of order and rescue, engaged along the entire race track to ensure maximum safety standards.

THE FIRST 10 MEN. Mitei Musa Kipsoyan (1:02:05), Panuel Mkungo (1:02:11), Simon Mwangi (1:02:17), Wanyoike Peter Ndung’u (1:02:28) and Celestin Ndikumana (1:02:49). Yegon Robert Kiplagat (1:04:50), Francesco Nardone (1:07:11), Tobia Beltrame (1:07:41), Tom Doney (1:09:50), Manfred Steger (1:10). 57″).

THE BONUS 10 GIVES. Janeth Chepngetich (1h 08’24 “), Muli Lucy Mawia (1h 09’38”), Lelei Lilian Jepkemboi (1h 10’40 “), Clementine Mukandanga (1h 13’46”), Vanina Del Santo (1h 24 ’22 “), Elisa Turolo (1h 26’47”), Mariangela Stringaro (1h 28’56 “), Alessandra Simoncello (1h 29 ’01”), Giorgia Bocchetto (1h 30’49 “), Marianna Rigoni (1h 33’42 “).

SOME NUMBERS. Over 200 people, including volunteers and law enforcement, have served along the way; 8 doctors made available by the Udine Duomo Lions Club (to which a veterinarian was added during the Race with the Dog) and operators of the Italian Red Cross supervised the safety of the two days of sport. Along the route of the Maratonina, 1000 barriers have been placed by AMU volunteers to delimit the race itinerary.

More than 5 thousand Goccia di Carnia bottles of water distributed; each athlete was given the race pack with the products of the sponsors. Udine Mercati supplied 5 quintals of various fruit for the final refreshment of the runners, managed by the Alpine troops of the Ana section of Udine. For the MiniRun Despar a final snack offered by Despar, with about 2,000 snacks and a thousand fruit juices; Sandrigo Ingross has provided specific products for celiacs. At the finish all the little participants were rewarded with the medal of the 2022 edition and with a Trudi soft toy.