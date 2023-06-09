All localities and departments promote employment policies into enterprises, campuses, and grassroots to better help college graduates find jobs and start businesses

Date: 2023-06-09

Source: China Government Network

This time is the graduation season. In order to better help college graduates find employment and start a business, various localities and departments promote relevant policies to enter enterprises, campuses, and grassroots. Continue to implement a series of support measures to stimulate the enthusiasm of enterprises in recruiting and employing people; expand grassroots employment space and improve entrepreneurial support conditions; carry out vocational skills training on a large scale to help young people establish a correct outlook on employment… Various policies form a joint force, and do everything possible to promote college graduates Achieve high-quality full employment.

Shandong implements the Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Assistance Plan for college graduates and other youths, and holds a college student employment and entrepreneurship knowledge competition for about 900,000 fresh graduates in the province; Hubei deeply implements the “Talent Gathering in Jingchu” project, and actively promotes the employment policy of attracting college graduates; Jiangsu has created platforms such as the “Pocket Treasure for Employment of College Graduates” to provide convenience for young people to find jobs… From May 29th to June 4th, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and other departments launched the “Employment Sailing Policy Escort” nationwide Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Policy Promotion Week for College Graduates and Others Promotes relevant policies to enter enterprises, campuses, and grassroots, and better assist youth employment and entrepreneurship such as college graduates.

The number of college graduates this year is expected to reach 11.58 million, a record high. How to deal with the pressure of total employment and structural contradictions? What policies have been introduced to stabilize and promote employment? What phased results have been achieved? The reporter interviewed the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, as well as relevant departments, enterprises and college graduates in many places.

Strong support, enterprises are encouraged to absorb employment

Enterprises are the main channel for recruiting college graduates. In order to promote the employment and entrepreneurship of young people such as college graduates, various departments in various places have continued to implement a series of supporting policies this year to stimulate the enthusiasm of enterprises to recruit and employ people.

– Wider range of subsidies. Walking into Guanghong Technology Co., Ltd., Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, the smart phone packaging production line is busy. “The company’s transformation and upgrading urgently needs excellent management and technical talents. The Human Resources and Social Security Department has visited the needs many times and organized special recruitment for colleges and universities. Last year, it helped us recruit more than 40 college students, and this year we have expanded our recruitment to more than 70.” Company Administration Director Huang Hong introduced that job stabilization and job expansion can not only promote the transformation of the company, but also get strong financial support. Since 2020, the company has received various subsidies of more than 16 million yuan.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the one-time employment subsidy policy will continue to be implemented this year. The policy targets will be expanded from college graduates in the year of graduation to graduates who have not been employed within two years of leaving school and registered unemployed youth. Various types of enterprises, the scope of subsidies is wider.

——Lending is stronger. In Luoyang City, Henan Province, customers come and go in the reception room of Haishu Education Consulting Co., Ltd. Zhou Wei, the founder of the company, said that as an educational service company, they attach great importance to recruiting talents from colleges and universities. “Half a year ago, the company encountered difficulties in operation. The original team has been stabilized, and 6 new college students have been recruited this year.”

Small and micro enterprises that newly recruit college graduates and other eligible personnel reach a certain proportion, can issue up to 3 million yuan of entrepreneurial guaranteed loans; for entrepreneurial enterprises, increase the implementation of entrepreneurial guaranteed loans and interest discount policies… The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security The relevant person in charge said that this year, he will continue to cooperate with relevant departments to make good use of policies such as entrepreneurship guarantee loans, job stabilization and job expansion loans, etc., to inject financial vitality into corporate financing.

– Less pressure on taxes and fees. Enterprises recruiting college graduates who have been registered as unemployed for more than half a year can deduct value-added tax, urban maintenance and construction tax, education surcharges, local education surcharges, and corporate income tax discounts in sequence; unemployment insurance and work-related injury insurance fee reduction policies continue to be implemented, and The original 12-month extension was extended to 20 months…Recently, the “Compilation of Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Policies for College Graduates and Others” compiled by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security shows that for the employment and entrepreneurship of college graduates and other young people, relevant departments have launched Multiple tax and fee reduction policies.

In the first quarter, my country added 367.98 billion yuan in tax cuts and fee reductions and tax refund deferrals. According to the person in charge of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the continuity of policies such as fee reduction will be maintained this year, and labor costs will be effectively reduced, so that business entities will generally benefit.

Expand channels, encourage grassroots employment and self-employment

Employment at the grassroots level in urban and rural areas and self-employment are important channels for college graduates and young people to find jobs and start businesses. Since the beginning of this year, various localities and departments have worked hard to expand the employment space at the grassroots level, improve the conditions for supporting entrepreneurship, and do a good job in the employment and entrepreneurship of college graduates at the grassroots level.

——Go to the grassroots and expand the vast world. “A few fungus in my family have turned yellow. Is it ‘ill’?” In the comprehensive service station, Nan Juan spoke fluent dialect and patiently answered questions from the villagers. Through the “three branches and one support” plan, she has served the countryside for more than half a year, using the planting techniques she learned to contribute to the revitalization of rural industries. “The countryside is a new world where young people can make a lot of difference. They can really help the masses, and their work gives them a sense of accomplishment.” Nan Juan said with a smile.

In recent years, the number of recruits for the “three branches and one support” in Shaanxi Province has increased year by year, from 400 in 2019 to 550 last year, driving more college graduates to serve the grassroots. “This year we will actively expand grassroots employment space, stabilize the recruitment scale of central grassroots service projects such as the ‘Three Branches and One Support’ plan, the College Student Volunteer Service Western Program, implement the ‘College Student Rural Doctor’ special plan, and continue to do a good job of sending college graduates to urban and rural communities. Employment and entrepreneurship work. At the same time, support policies such as tuition compensation, student loan compensation, and high wages will be given to college graduates who are employed in the central and western regions, difficult and remote areas, and grassroots units below the old industrial base counties. The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Social Affairs said.

—— Self-employment, display ability. “When I was studying at Luoyang Institute of Technology, I had the idea of ​​starting a business. But the realization of my dream is inseparable from a good entrepreneurial environment. From using the first free office, to contacting the first business order, to providing business guarantee Loans, careful incubation and guidance, I fully feel the care and help of the school and the human resources and social departments for college students’ entrepreneurship.” Today, Liu Xuan’s original entrepreneurial project has grown into Qingyue (Luoyang) Culture Technology Co., Ltd., and has expanded its business territory Expand to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Zhengzhou and other places.

“College graduates are imaginative and passionate, and they are a vital force for innovation and entrepreneurship.” The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said that this year will promote self-employment and flexible employment, and support college graduates and other groups to start entrepreneurial projects with low investment and low risk. Strengthen policy consultation, entrepreneurship guidance, resource docking and other services, promote the implementation of entrepreneurship guaranteed loans and interest discount policies, and create a good environment conducive to entrepreneurship and innovation.

Improve quality and strengthen practical training

Employment internship and vocational training are important ways to enhance the employment and entrepreneurship capabilities of college graduates and other young people. At present, the Human Resources and Social Security Department continues to deepen the structural reform of the supply side of human resources, and conducts vocational skills training on a large scale to help everyone establish a correct outlook on employment as soon as possible and better grasp the initiative in choosing a job.

——Enrich professional experience and actively promote job internships. The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said that this year will continue to implement the plan to recruit one million job trainee positions, and recruit no less than 1 million job trainee positions throughout the year. Compared with previous years, this year’s trainee positions are more diverse, including scientific research, technical skills, management, social service and other positions; the service is more convenient, and a national trainee service platform is built to provide services such as job inquiry, policy publicity, and trainee registration The support is more consistent. For the trainee units that retain trainees in advance, the Human Resources and Social Security Department will issue trainee subsidies for the remaining period. For trainees that have not been retained, employment assistance will also be provided in a timely manner, and targeted employment and entrepreneurship support will be provided.

——Enhance employability and carry out extensive skill training. The reporter learned from the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Shaanxi Province: Shaanxi will include all young people such as college graduates who are willing to train into the scope of vocational training services, and carry out various trainings such as apprenticeship training, skill training, new occupation and employment skills training, and adopt school-enterprise cooperation, Order-based, directional training and other methods increase the employment rate after training. Since the beginning of this year, 33,400 vocational skills trainings have been carried out for youth groups such as college graduates.

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security stated that it will further focus on key groups such as college graduates, and carry out high-quality vocational skills training in various forms such as employment skills training and entrepreneurship training, so as to enhance their ability to find jobs, stabilize employment, and successfully start a business. ability.

Young people such as college graduates are valuable human resources of the country, which are related to the development and future of the country. The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said that the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security is implementing the “2023 Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Promotion Plan for College Graduates and Others”, focusing on mining job resources, providing practical employment services, improving job hunting capabilities, and doing a good job in helping those in need. Efforts were made to implement 10 actions, such as detailed public employment services on campus, service support for young people such as college graduates, paired assistance for employment difficulties, and do everything possible to promote high-quality and full employment for young people such as college graduates.