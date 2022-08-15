In the past few days, various places have strengthened prevention and control measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

As of 24:00 on the 13th, Hainan Province has reported a total of 7,736 positive infections in this round of epidemic. The epidemic situation in Sanya is in a period of high platform fluctuation, and the upward trend has been effectively contained.

Hainan has coordinated the development of nucleic acid testing in the whole region, optimized the connection of various aspects of nucleic acid testing, and shortened the testing time. Three designated hospitals have been vacated to fully guarantee the medical treatment of confirmed patients. As of 6:00 on August 14, 21 patients had been discharged from the hospital.

At the same time, Hainan also organized community staff, volunteers, etc., to distribute living materials to households, ensure the normal life of the masses, and continue to promote the return of qualified stranded passengers in batches.

Xinjiang New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Press Conference: As of 24:00 on August 13, Xinjiang has 5 confirmed cases and 2,034 asymptomatic infections. The current round of epidemic spread in Xinjiang has coexisted in multiple chains. In order to completely cut off the chain of transmission of the epidemic, Xinjiang has suspended inter-provincial team travel business for 20 counties and cities in medium and high risk areas. At the same time, all departments are actively providing service guarantees for tourists stranded in Xinjiang, and do a good job in returning qualified tourists.

This afternoon (August 14), a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Tibet introduced that as of 12:00 noon on the 14th, a total of 99 confirmed cases and 848 asymptomatic infections were recorded in Tibet. At present, Tibet has coordinated all forces to optimize the nucleic acid testing process. The three makeshift hospitals in Lhasa, Shigatse and Qamdo were put into use to treat patients scientifically.

Original title: All localities strengthen prevention and control measures to fight the epidemic