





Continue the red blood to inherit the spirit of struggle

——All officers and soldiers earnestly study the important speech delivered by President Xi when visiting the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site

On the occasion of the new journey, looking back at history and remembering the original intention demonstrates the unswerving belief and responsibility of a century-old party.

In the past two days, all the officers and soldiers have carefully studied the important speech delivered by President Xi when paying tribute to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, profoundly comprehends the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthens the “four consciousnesses”, strengthens the “four self-confidences”, and achieves the “two maintenances”, implements the responsibility system of the Chairman of the Military Commission, and uses great The spirit of the founding of the party and the spirit of Yan’an inspire fighting spirit, guide the direction, strengthen faith, gather strength, focus on achieving the goal of the army’s centenary struggle as scheduled, march forward bravely towards building a world-class army in an all-round way, and resolutely fulfill the mission and tasks of the people’s army in the new era.

Great ideas guide the direction, and a strong core leads the way. Experts from the Academy of Military Sciences, the National Defense University, and the National Defense University of Science and Technology deeply felt that they relived the glorious years of the Party Central Committee in Yan’an during the Revolutionary War, cherished the memory of the great achievements of the older generation of revolutionaries, and declared that the new central leadership group will continue the red blood and inheritance. The spirit of struggle and the firm belief in handing over a new excellent answer sheet to the history and the people on the new road to the exam fully demonstrate the high historical consciousness and strong mission of the Chinese Communists in the new era. During the study and discussion, the cadres of various departments of the Central Military Commission and the cadres of the war zones resolutely stated that under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, and under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the basic theory of the party should be resolutely implemented. , basic line, basic strategy, resolutely implement the decision and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and continue to push forward the great cause created by the older generation of revolutionaries.

The spiritual wealth that spans time and space indicates the ideological power of a political party from small to large, from weak to strong. On October 28, the backbone of the organization theory of the Shanghai Garrison District came to the Memorial Hall of the First Congress of the Communist Party of China to follow the footsteps of the ancestors and accept spiritual baptism. “After the conclusion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, President Xi led the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to pay homage to the site of the 1st National Congress of the Communist Party of China, review the history of the founding of the party, and review the oath of joining the party.” Assistant engineer Jing Pengjun said with deep emotion, “Shanghai is the birth of the party. Here, Yan’an is the cradle of new China, the great spirit of founding the party and the spirit of Yan’an are the great spiritual force that unites people’s hearts, overcomes difficulties, and forge ahead, and must be passed down from generation to generation.” Everyone firmly stated that they must carry forward the revolutionary spirit and tell the story of the party well. , guide and lead officers and soldiers to unswervingly listen to the party’s words, follow the party, inherit and carry forward the glorious tradition and fine style of the people’s army, and make unremitting efforts to achieve the goal of the army’s centenary struggle as scheduled.

Autumn is high and crisp, and the fruits are fragrant. In Suosuo Lada Village, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan, the joy of harvesting fills everyone’s face. The representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the instructor of a brigade of the Liangshan Detachment of the Sichuan Armed Police Corps, Buha, as a cadre in the village, came to the village to study the important speech of President Xi with the masses. Counting down the changes that have taken place in Sousolada Village in recent years, I realized that President Xi emphasized when he paid tribute to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site that “stand firm on the people’s stand, practice the party’s purpose, implement the party’s mass line, and maintain the flesh and blood between the party and the people. Contact, consciously put the people-centered development thought into all work” and so on, Buha was inspired. He said that he should continue to lead the villagers to work hard and make everyone live a better life.

“Inherit and carry forward the good tradition, and then fight in the snowy ‘Nanniwan’!” For the past few days, officers and soldiers of a brigade of the 77th Army have been fighting in the plateau training ground at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters. During the training interval, the officers and soldiers had a lively study and discussion. Everyone deeply felt that, with the care and help at all levels, the “Soldiers Heart Project” has been solidly advanced, and the difficulty of bathing, heating, and oxygen in the plateau has become history. “Although the frontier conditions have improved, the spirit of self-reliance and hard work must not be lost.” First Sergeant Major Liu Jilun said that we must be down-to-earth, work hard, concentrate on war, and go all out to prepare for war to ensure that we live up to our mission and live up to our expectations. retrust.

In the late autumn in southern Fujian, the breeze is gentle. Combining the study of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the officers and soldiers of a brigade of the 73rd Group Army carefully studied the important speech of President Xi. “President Xi emphasized that the party’s advanced nature and purity should always be maintained to ensure that the party will always become the strong leadership core of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.” Lin Zhiwei, chief of the brigade’s discipline inspection and supervision section, who was commended by the Army as an advanced individual in discipline inspection and supervision, said, We must inherit and carry forward the glorious traditions and fine work styles left by the older generation of revolutionaries and communists, have the courage to advance the party’s self-revolution, and unswervingly advance the comprehensive and strict governance of the party.

In-depth training and preparation for war, and taking up the main responsibility and main business. In the past few days, officers and soldiers of a certain brigade of the Rocket Army have moved to the vast jungle, relying on unfamiliar areas in the wild to build a complex battlefield environment, tempering the fighting will and actual combat capabilities of the officers and soldiers. During the training interval, the officers and soldiers studied the important speech of President Xi, and felt more honorable and responsible for the mission. Li Taipeng, the company commander of the “Missile Launching Pioneer Company”, shared his learning experience based on the party’s 100-year struggle journey: “No matter how complicated the situation or how severe the challenge is, we must not be afraid, never back down, be indomitable and forge ahead, with a tenacious fighting spirit and practicality. Actions to defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests.”

“It is necessary to carry forward the fighting spirit, but also to improve the fighting ability.” During the study and discussion, Wang Rui, the commander of the “Huangcaoling Hero Company” of a brigade of the 74th Group Army, and the “model of the times” Wang Rui shared his experience and experience of breaking training records many times with his comrades. experience. “Resolutely overcome all kinds of difficulties and challenges on the way forward, and rely on tenacious struggle to open up a new world of career development.” During the discussion and exchange, the soldier Ma Jiashun made up his mind to follow the advanced models and role models around him, and focus on preparing for war with the sense of urgency that the war will start at any time. , with the urgent mentality that war waits for no one, temper the fighting skills, and practice winning hard work.

Towards a new goal, set off! Officers and soldiers from a certain unit of the Strategic Support Force, a certain unit of the Joint Logistics Support Force, the Xinzhou Military Division, a certain brigade of the Army in the Eastern Theater Command, a certain brigade of the Marine Corps, and the Gabala Radar Station of the Air Force in the Western Theater Command expressed confidence that the new journey is full of glory In the expedition with dreams, we must fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army, implement the military strategic policy for the new era, carry forward the great spirit of party building, carry forward the spirit of Yan’an, and strive to create national defense. and the new situation of military modernization.

(Liberation Army Daily, Beijing, October 29th, comprehensive reporters Jin Yalan, Guo Fengkuan, Ma Jialong, Li Qian, special reporters Deng Dongrui, Li Jiahao, Fan Chen, correspondents Bian Jingze, Ge Bin, Zhao Wenyan, Zhang Xiaohe, Li Jieyi, Liu Bo, Yang Mingyi, Contributed by Wang Ping, Wang Yu, Liu Jinyu, etc.)