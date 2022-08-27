Home News All open fires in Chongqing forest fires have been extinguished
All open fires in Chongqing forest fires have been extinguished

Source: Xi'an Daily

All the mountain fires in Xiema Street, Beibei District, Chongqing were put out (taken on August 26, drone photo). (Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tang Yi)

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 26. Recently, several forest fires have occurred in Beibei, Banan, Dazu, Changshou, Jiangjin and other places in Chongqing. The reporter learned from the Emergency Management Department on the 26th that as of 8:30 on the same day, with the joint efforts of all parties, all open fires in the forest fires in Chongqing have been extinguished, and they have been fully transferred to the cleaning and guarding stage, with no casualties and loss of important facilities.

On August 26, in order to prevent the resurgence of nearby wildfires, volunteers were laying water pipelines. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Gaoxiang)

In response to the current severe situation of forest and grassland fire prevention and fire fighting, the Office of the National Forest and Grassland Fire Fighting Headquarters and the Emergency Management Department emphasized that it is necessary to tighten the responsibility for fire prevention and fire fighting, strengthen fire consultation, research and judgment, and conduct in-depth management and investigation of wild fire sources. Special campaign for illegal use of fire, strict approval and management of agricultural fire use in high fire risk areas, increased supervision and law enforcement, and severe punishment of fire perpetrators. Strict control measures are taken to strengthen fire inspections. In the event of high temperature and drought and other high fire risk weather, the key forest areas, parks and scenic spots are resolutely implemented closed management, and efforts are made to resolve fire risks. Improve and perfect emergency plans, strengthen on-duty duty, carry out case-based and practical training and drills in a targeted manner, improve emergency response capabilities, and effectively put the safety of people’s lives in the first place.

