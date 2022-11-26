This week, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang requested at the executive meeting of the State Council of the Communist Party of China to “increase financial support for the real economy” and so on. The People’s Bank of China subsequently announced a comprehensive reduction in the deposit reserve ratio (hereinafter referred to as the RRR cut).

On the evening of November 25th, the Central Bank of the Communist Party of China stated that since December 5th this year, it has cut 0.25% across the board (excluding financial institutions that have implemented a 5% deposit reserve ratio), and a total of about 500 billion yuan of long-term funds have been released. After the reduction, the weighted average deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions is about 7.8%.

Jiang Tianming, a financial analyst in Hong Kong, said that the RRR cut will allow banks to increase their credit extension capacity and make market liquidity more loose to stimulate the current very weak economy. According to the economic data released by the National Bureau of Statistics in October, the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI, 49.2%) was below the critical value, indicating that China’s economy is in a period of contraction, and the production index (49.6%) and order index (48.1%) are both It is very low, indicating that not only manufacturing production is declining, but market demand continues to decrease.

She analyzed to Voice of Hope that it is easier for companies to obtain credit support through RRR cuts. However, there are two aspects worth noting: “First, the enterprises get more credit, which will further increase the debt level and leverage level of the enterprises. There are many enterprises in China whose debts and leverage ratios are already very high. is high financial risk.”

“Second, the economy is in a downturn, consumption is weak, and consumer confidence is also lacking. There is a question worth thinking about. Is confidence easy to recover? Especially under the strict zero-clearing control, consumer confidence and investor confidence Recovery is very difficult.”

Li Keqiang ordered various ministries to mobilize to try to resolve the crisis

Earlier on the 22nd, Li Keqiang also requested at the meeting that banks should be guided to make appropriate concessions to existing inclusive small and micro loans, and to use monetary policy tools such as RRR cuts in a timely manner to “maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity.”

On the 23rd, the central bank and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued the “Notice on Doing a Good Job of Financial Support for the Steady and Healthy Development of the Real Estate Market”, and issued a total of 16 measures, requiring financial institutions to fully support the real estate industry.

The “Notice” includes stabilizing real estate development loans and credit extensions for construction companies, supporting development policy banks to provide special loans for “guaranteed housing” projects, providing financial support for mergers and acquisitions of real estate projects, and increasing financial support for housing leasing, etc. It was interpreted by the industry as “16 measures to save real estate finance”.

According to the central bank, the purpose of lowering the RRR is to maintain a reasonable and sufficient liquidity and a reasonable increase in the total amount of money and credit; to optimize the capital structure of financial institutions; to reduce the cost of capital of financial institutions by about 5.6 billion per year.

Veteran political and economic commentator Wu Jialong told Voice of Hope that maintaining liquidity is to make real estate transactions more active. There are three links to allow the entire bank’s financial support to the real estate industry. The first is that developers obtain land loans; the second is to provide loans for construction and construction; the third is mortgages for owners or buyers, who borrow to buy houses.

He analyzed: “Financing must be increased in the three links in order to revitalize the market. At this time, the first thing to do is to guarantee the delivery of the building, that is, the people have already paid for it, first complete it, and then the building can be handed over. Therefore, the real estate industry currently needs Get financial support. What Li Keqiang means is to provide appropriate support, which can alleviate various forms of debt crises in the real estate sector.”

Since last year, the CCP authorities have rectified developers’ excessive borrowing and deleveraging, and the Wuhan virus epidemic has spread in various cities in China, causing a sharp slowdown in China’s real estate market.

Beijing spends 500 billion funds to relieve pressure and dry up

According to the “Securities Times” report, on November 23, a number of state-owned banks provided credit lines to some companies in the real estate industry that continued to slump, and signed strategic cooperation agreements with a number of real estate companies. Among them, the Bank of China will provide Vanke with an intentional credit line of no more than 100 billion yuan (the same below) or equivalent foreign currency; RMB intentional credit line.

The Agricultural Bank of China has held a signing ceremony for a bank-enterprise strategic cooperation agreement with five real estate companies including China Shipping Development, China Resources Land, Vanke, Longfor, and Gemdale.

Regarding this, Jiang Tianming held a relatively pessimistic attitude, thinking that it might not be effective. She analyzed that although the country requires financial assistance, the focus is on the market and the confidence of home buyers may not be able to recover quickly. One is because of the gloomy economic outlook. Under the background of economic downturn, decline in enterprise production, decrease in market demand, and high youth unemployment rate (the youth unemployment rate in October was 17.9%, which is quite high), it is difficult for home buyers to have the confidence to carry on for decades or decades. year mortgage.

“The second is the lack of integrity in the market. Many pre-sale houses are not completed on time, and people who buy unfinished houses have nowhere to complain. When developers have no integrity and market supervision departments do not act, it is difficult for home buyers to have confidence.”

“Third, housing prices are falling. According to the National Bureau of Statistics: In October 2022, (70 large and medium-sized cities) the prices of commercial housing in all cities will drop month-on-month. As housing prices fall, people will postpone the decision to sell their houses, that is, ” The mentality of buying up and not buying down will bring about a further decline in confidence.”

Wu Jialong pointed out that the provision of finance is to restore the vitality of the previously eliminated credit and facilitate transactions, so as to alleviate the debt difficulties and debt difficulties in the real estate sector. “It can mediate part of the real estate transaction. To reduce the debt pressure, the developer can repay the loan, and the construction supplier can get the payment, alleviating the debt pressure.”

“Although the real estate problem cannot be completely solved, it is possible to moderately ease the debt pressure. The stock prices of real estate companies may also rise, which will have a certain effect on the support of the stock market. It is to avoid a sharp slowdown in the real estate market and a cliff-like decline.”

