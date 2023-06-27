Home » All ready for Royal Lunch
All ready for Royal Lunch

by admin
The Bambuco Festival in San Juan and San Pedro has been a celebration full of special events and steeped in tradition in its 62nd edition. All eyes are on the long-awaited Royal Lunch, one of the most outstanding events of these festivities.

The Royal Lunch and Private Dance of the Huilense Sanjuanero will take place on June 30 at the Tenerife Battalion Officers’ Casino. This event gives the 23 participating candidates in the Bambuco National Reign the opportunity to delight attendees with their interpretation of the dance that characterizes the Festival.

The candidates, representing different regions of Colombia, will share an afternoon full of folkloric samples and presentations of the department. Among the participants are the Misses Antioquia, Arauca, Atlántico, Barranquilla, Bogotá, Boyacá, Caquetá, Casanare, Cauca, Cesar, Córdoba, Cundinamarca, Huila, La Guajira, Magdalena, Medellín, Meta, Nariño, Quindío, Santa Marta, Santander , Tolima and Valle del Cauca.

There is still time for those interested in attending the Royal Luncheon. Tickets are available at the Corposanpedro facilities, located in the Pigoanza Theater in the city of Neiva. The cost of the entrance is 100 thousand pesos.

The Royal Lunch is expected to be an unforgettable event, in which the candidates show their talent and passion for folk dance, creating a unique experience for attendees. The Bambuco Festival in San Juan and San Pedro continues to celebrate and promote the cultural traditions of the department of Huila.

