The set of Monagas SC returns for the second consecutive year to the most important competition on the American continent, the Copa Libertadores, where it will face Club Atlético Boca Juniors this Thursday, April 6, starting at 8:00 p.m. at the Monumental stadium in Maturín.

The azulgranas are located in Group F, together with Boca Juniors (Argentina), Deportivo Pereira (Colombia) and Colo Colo (Chile), they will jump to the revamped field of the “Joya de Oriente” to seek to score points against the second most successful team of the competition, with six cups.

Monagas returns to the Libertadores after playing in the group stage of this tournament in 2018, after winning the 2017 Apertura Tournament of Venezuelan soccer and later winning his first star. At that time, the Orientals achieved their first victory in this contest by defeating Defensor Sporting from Uruguay 1-0 at the Monumental de Maturín.

In 2022, the Monaguenses return to the Libertadores, but this time to qualifying phase II and were defeated in the series (3-1) against Everton de Viña del Mar (Chile).

During that match, the guarapiche warriors beat the Chileans in the second leg (1-0) with a goal from Óscar González.

Grenddy Perozo: We trust in our work and in our football

The central defender and one of the Monagas SC captains, Grenddy Perozo, assured that the team is focused on making history, knowing that it will play against one of the rivals with history in the competition.

“In my head I only think about doing our work collectively and doing our football. I have played at the level of national teams and in France, and in the first minutes you have to be focused to try not to become nervous ”assured the “Kaiser”.

Perozo mentioned that they will have a strong rival up front and it is important to add in the debut of the competition.

“We know that Boca is not having a good moment beyond Saturday’s victory. They were released with the departure of Ibarra. They have good players who make the difference in the last quarter of the court. Villa in the duel is the most unbalancing, we have to pay special attention on the attack front ”he added.

Lastly, the former national team player stressed that one of the club’s objectives is to transcend the competition.

“Only time will tell how the tournament will go. We will try to transcend in the Libertadores, for this we have to become strong at home and try to find the most points in the visit “ended.

World Cup player Walter Sampaio will be the main referee

Wilton Sampaio is a 41-year-old Brazilian referee and has an extensive career in international soccer. Among other things, he was one of the judges for his country to go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he led three matches: Senegal vs. Netherlands, Poland vs. Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands vs. USA.

His first match at the Brasileirao was on May 17, 2009, in a 2-2 draw between Sao Paulo and Atlético Paranaense. Then, in 2012, he was voted one of the best in the league and a year later he became a FIFA referee.

The Monumental dresses up for the commitment of international stature

The revamped Monumental de Maturín stadium has another official match since last October 19, 2022 when Monagas faced Zamora FC in a 1-1 draw for the final phase.

In mid-January work began on the recovery of the engramming of the “Joya de Oriente” and other spaces, both internal and external, of the eastern bullring.

This Thursday starting at 8:00 p.m., the international tournament will have a first-class setting, in addition to having more than 800 officials who will guard the match between the blaugranas and the xeneises.

Monagas SC fixture in the Copa Libertadores

Date 1 – Thursday 04-06-2023

Monagas Sport Club vs. Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Maturin Monument

8:00 PM

Date 2 – Wednesday 04-19-2023

Colo Colo (Chile) vs Monagas Sport Club

David Arellano Monument, Santiago de Chile

8:00 PM

Date 3 – Thursday 05-04-2023

Deportivo Pereira (Colombia) vs Monagas Sport Club

Hernan Ramirez Villegas Stadium

9:00 PM

Date 4 – Tuesday 05-23-2023

Monagas Sport Club vs. Colo Colo (Chile)

Maturin Monument

6:00 PM

Date 5 – Tuesday 06-06-2023

Monagas Sport Club vs Deportivo Pereira (Colombia)

Maturin Monument

6:00 PM

Date 6 – Thursday 06-29-2023

Boca Juniors (Argentina) vs Monagas Sport Club

La Bombonera Stadium – Buenos Aires

7:00 PM

Confrontation:

Match: Monagas Sport Club vs Boca Juniors (Argentina).

Date: Thursday 04-06-2023.

Matchday 1 – CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023.

Time: 8:00 PM.

Setting: Monumental de Maturín.

Referee: Wilton Sampaio.

Transmission: ESPN, Fox Sports, Telefe, Star+ and Pluto TV.

