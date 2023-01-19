Julian Andres Santa

After 18 years, Colombia will once again host a South American U-20 Soccer Championship. The last one was precisely in 2005, played in the Eje Cafetero where the hostess was champion and prominent names such as Lionel Messi or Hugo Rodallega, figure of said contest, came to light locally. Along with them, Radamel Falcao García and Carlos Toja, among others, also starred.

Cali and Bogotá, the venues

Now, once again the country is taken into account for the organization of said contest where the new talents of the continent are observed, which generates attractiveness among soccer fans. The venues will be the Pascual Guerrero and Deportivo Cali stadiums with the group phase and later El Campín de Bogotá will host the final phase duels.

start tomorrow

The time has come for the start of the youth competition that starts tomorrow at 5 pm at the Pascual Guerrero stadium with the duel between Peru and Brazil. Later at 7:30 p.m., Colombia will make its debut before its people, facing Paraguay. Those led by Héctor Cárdenas hope to start off on the right foot and are excited to leave the title at home.

About the premiere

This was stated in the preview of the debut, the national coach. “We are very happy, we knew what awaited us, that’s why we had been talking a lot with our players and they told me, ‘now we really feel the support and what the South American is going to be. Ehopemos the competition because we have been preparing in a very good way, we have worked very well, we know the rival and we hope that from now on our team will begin to take that first step”.

The responsibility of being local

Winger Miguel Monsalve, who is one of the most experienced in the group, having accumulated 20 games with Independiente Medellín and scoring two goals, referred to what it means to be local in this contest. “We know that we have a great responsibility for being hosts, but we are preparing very well for the tournament, we hope that people will accompany us in the matches and we will be able to achieve our objectives. Not only do we want to qualify for the World Cup, but we also want the title to stay at home”.

Summoned by the Colombian National Team

David Contreras Angulo – America De Cali

Juan José Mina González – Deportivo Cali

Daniel Andres Luna – Deportivo Cali

Andrés Salazar Osorio – Atlético Nacional

Luis Miguel Marquines Preciado – Atlético Nacional

Edier Ocampo Vidal – National Athletic

Tomás Ángel Gutiérrez – Atlético Nacional

Óscar Manuel Cortés – Millionaires Fc

Cristian Daniel Santander – Barranquilla Football Club

Ricardo Andrés Caraballo – Barranquilla Football Club

Jhon Jaider Vélez Carey – Barranquilla Football Club

Gustavo Adolfo Puerta Molano – Bogota Football Club

Jhon Jader Durán Palacio – Chicago Fire (USA)

Fernando Antonio Álvarez – Pachuca Soccer Club (MEX)

Alejandro Herrera Herrera – Club Atlético Banfield (ARG)

Alexis Castillo Manyoma – Cortuluá Football Club

Julian Andrés Palacios Isaza – Envigado Football Club

Miguel Ángel Monsalve – Deportivo Independiente Medellín

Juan Diego Castillo – Ceif Fortress

Isaac Zuleta Rendón – Getafe Sad Football Club (ESP)

Juan Andrés Castilla Lozano – Houston Dynamo Fc (USA)

Jhojan Camilo Torres – Independent Santa Fe

Kevin Andrés Mantilla – Independiente Santa Fe

Daniel Esteban Pedrozo Martinez – Real Cartagena FC

Group A

Colombia

Argentina

Brazil

Paraguay

Peru

Group B

Chile

Bolivia

Ecuador

Uruguay

Venezuela

Programming

date 1

Tomorrow Thursday January 19

Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali

5:00pm Peru vs Brasil

7:30pm Colombia vs Paraguay

Friday

Cali Sports Stadium

5:00pm Bolivia vs Venezuela

7:30pm Ecuador vs Chile

date 2

Saturday January 21

Pascual Guerrero stadium

4:00pm Paraguay vs Argentina

6:30pm Colombia vs Peru

Domingo

Cali Sports Stadium

4:00pm Bolivia vs Ecuador

6:30pm Chile vs Uruguay

date 3

Monday

Pascual Guerrero stadium

5:00pm Paraguay vs. Peru

7:30pm Argentina vs Brazil

mars

Cali Sports Stadium

5:00pm Uruguay vs Venezuela

7:30pm Chile vs Bolivia

date 4

Wednesday, January 25

Pascual Guerrero stadium

5:00pm Argentina vs Peru

7:30pm Brazil vs Colombia

Thursday

Cali Sports Stadium

5:00pm Uruguay vs Bolivia

7:30pm Venezuela vs Ecuador

date 5

Friday January 27

Pascual Guerrero stadium

7:30pm Colombia vs Argentina

Cali Sports Stadium

7:30pm Brazil vs Paraguay

Saturday

Pascual Guerrero stadium

6:30pm Ecuador vs Uruguay

Cali Sports Stadium

6:30pm Venezuela vs Chile

Final phase

In the final phase that will take place in Bogotá, the first three of each group qualify to face off in an all-against-all where they will play five games and the first four qualify for the U-20 World Cup to be played this year in Indonesia, in addition to the three The first enter the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, to be held in October of this year.

Given:

The dates stipulated for the final phase are: January 31, February 3, February 6, February 9 and 12.

ticket price

Individual tickets (Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium)

Occidental: $47.600

About: $22,400

Norte: $35.000

Season ticket for 10 games (Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero)

Occidental: $224.400

About: $102,000

Norte: $168.300

Individual tickets (Deportivo Cali Stadium)

Western low and high: $31,000

Oriental low and high: $24,400

Season ticket for 10 matches (Deportivo Cali Stadium)

Western low and high: $142,200

Oriental low and high: $112,200

The ticket office can be purchased on the official page of Tuboleta.