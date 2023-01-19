Julian Andres Santa
After 18 years, Colombia will once again host a South American U-20 Soccer Championship. The last one was precisely in 2005, played in the Eje Cafetero where the hostess was champion and prominent names such as Lionel Messi or Hugo Rodallega, figure of said contest, came to light locally. Along with them, Radamel Falcao García and Carlos Toja, among others, also starred.
Cali and Bogotá, the venues
Now, once again the country is taken into account for the organization of said contest where the new talents of the continent are observed, which generates attractiveness among soccer fans. The venues will be the Pascual Guerrero and Deportivo Cali stadiums with the group phase and later El Campín de Bogotá will host the final phase duels.
start tomorrow
The time has come for the start of the youth competition that starts tomorrow at 5 pm at the Pascual Guerrero stadium with the duel between Peru and Brazil. Later at 7:30 p.m., Colombia will make its debut before its people, facing Paraguay. Those led by Héctor Cárdenas hope to start off on the right foot and are excited to leave the title at home.
About the premiere
This was stated in the preview of the debut, the national coach. “We are very happy, we knew what awaited us, that’s why we had been talking a lot with our players and they told me, ‘now we really feel the support and what the South American is going to be. Ehopemos the competition because we have been preparing in a very good way, we have worked very well, we know the rival and we hope that from now on our team will begin to take that first step”.
The responsibility of being local
Winger Miguel Monsalve, who is one of the most experienced in the group, having accumulated 20 games with Independiente Medellín and scoring two goals, referred to what it means to be local in this contest. “We know that we have a great responsibility for being hosts, but we are preparing very well for the tournament, we hope that people will accompany us in the matches and we will be able to achieve our objectives. Not only do we want to qualify for the World Cup, but we also want the title to stay at home”.
Summoned by the Colombian National Team
David Contreras Angulo – America De Cali
Juan José Mina González – Deportivo Cali
Daniel Andres Luna – Deportivo Cali
Andrés Salazar Osorio – Atlético Nacional
Luis Miguel Marquines Preciado – Atlético Nacional
Edier Ocampo Vidal – National Athletic
Tomás Ángel Gutiérrez – Atlético Nacional
Óscar Manuel Cortés – Millionaires Fc
Cristian Daniel Santander – Barranquilla Football Club
Ricardo Andrés Caraballo – Barranquilla Football Club
Jhon Jaider Vélez Carey – Barranquilla Football Club
Gustavo Adolfo Puerta Molano – Bogota Football Club
Jhon Jader Durán Palacio – Chicago Fire (USA)
Fernando Antonio Álvarez – Pachuca Soccer Club (MEX)
Alejandro Herrera Herrera – Club Atlético Banfield (ARG)
Alexis Castillo Manyoma – Cortuluá Football Club
Julian Andrés Palacios Isaza – Envigado Football Club
Miguel Ángel Monsalve – Deportivo Independiente Medellín
Juan Diego Castillo – Ceif Fortress
Isaac Zuleta Rendón – Getafe Sad Football Club (ESP)
Juan Andrés Castilla Lozano – Houston Dynamo Fc (USA)
Jhojan Camilo Torres – Independent Santa Fe
Kevin Andrés Mantilla – Independiente Santa Fe
Daniel Esteban Pedrozo Martinez – Real Cartagena FC
Group A
Colombia
Argentina
Brazil
Paraguay
Peru
Group B
Chile
Bolivia
Ecuador
Uruguay
Venezuela
Programming
date 1
Tomorrow Thursday January 19
Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali
5:00pm Peru vs Brasil
7:30pm Colombia vs Paraguay
Friday
Cali Sports Stadium
5:00pm Bolivia vs Venezuela
7:30pm Ecuador vs Chile
date 2
Saturday January 21
Pascual Guerrero stadium
4:00pm Paraguay vs Argentina
6:30pm Colombia vs Peru
Domingo
Cali Sports Stadium
4:00pm Bolivia vs Ecuador
6:30pm Chile vs Uruguay
date 3
Monday
Pascual Guerrero stadium
5:00pm Paraguay vs. Peru
7:30pm Argentina vs Brazil
mars
Cali Sports Stadium
5:00pm Uruguay vs Venezuela
7:30pm Chile vs Bolivia
date 4
Wednesday, January 25
Pascual Guerrero stadium
5:00pm Argentina vs Peru
7:30pm Brazil vs Colombia
Thursday
Cali Sports Stadium
5:00pm Uruguay vs Bolivia
7:30pm Venezuela vs Ecuador
date 5
Friday January 27
Pascual Guerrero stadium
7:30pm Colombia vs Argentina
Cali Sports Stadium
7:30pm Brazil vs Paraguay
Saturday
Pascual Guerrero stadium
6:30pm Ecuador vs Uruguay
Cali Sports Stadium
6:30pm Venezuela vs Chile
Final phase
In the final phase that will take place in Bogotá, the first three of each group qualify to face off in an all-against-all where they will play five games and the first four qualify for the U-20 World Cup to be played this year in Indonesia, in addition to the three The first enter the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, to be held in October of this year.
Given:
The dates stipulated for the final phase are: January 31, February 3, February 6, February 9 and 12.
ticket price
Individual tickets (Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium)
Occidental: $47.600
About: $22,400
Norte: $35.000
Season ticket for 10 games (Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero)
Occidental: $224.400
About: $102,000
Norte: $168.300
Individual tickets (Deportivo Cali Stadium)
Western low and high: $31,000
Oriental low and high: $24,400
Season ticket for 10 matches (Deportivo Cali Stadium)
Western low and high: $142,200
Oriental low and high: $112,200
The ticket office can be purchased on the official page of Tuboleta.